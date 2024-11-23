Paul 'Triple H' Levesque Responds To Netflix Buffering Problems During Mike Tyson Fight
Netflix has found itself in a bit of hot water after the heavily promoted Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match this past weekend was plagued with technical issues.
Many of the more than 108 million people watching worldwide were put out by persistent buffering and other glitches throughout the night. As a result, the streaming platform is facing a proposed $50 million class action lawsuit.
Wrestling fans were naturally left concerned that these technical problems could roll over into the new year when WWE Raw moves over to Netflix as part of a new 10-year $5 billion partnership, but neither company seems overly worried with the big premiere just weeks away.
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque was a guest on the Greg & The Morning Buzz radio show this week and genuinely didn't seem to sweat the streaming problems that Netflix experienced last Friday.
In fact, if the Raw premiere experiences the same issues as the Tyson fight, Levesque will view it as win.
"It was buffering on my end because I was on a plane watching it. So the buffering was expected on my side,” Levesque said. “We were flying back from TV watching the fight and the signal was a little wonky. And I thought, ‘Well, we’re 40,000 feet in the air, it should be.’ But then sort of seeing it online of everybody saying it was buffering. Look, you start putting 60 million households all at once on a streaming service.... Put it this way, if our first night buffers and they come and say it was 60-70 million households watching, I’ll be okay with the buffering. - h/t Wrestling Observer.”
The first Monday Night Raw of the Netflix era will take place January 6 inside the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, John Cena and Bianca Belair are all being advertised for the show as WWE is expected to ring in the New Year with a bang.
