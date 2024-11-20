CM Punk Teases WWE Dream Match That Would Be 2025's Hottest Ticket
Let's start with some backstory. When CM Punk was nearing the end of his first WWE run, he employed The Shield's services. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) debuted as Punk's mercenaries at the 2012 Survivor Series, allowing Punk to steal the victory in a World Title triple threat. For weeks after, The Shield helped Punk barely escape with victories against his opponents.
Late in 2013, The Shield began feuding with Punk. During that time, Reigns won a singles match against Punk on a January 2014 episode of WWE Raw. In kayfabe, Punk birthed Reigns' career. So, when the Straight Edge Superstar spoke with Peter Rosenberg during a Complex Con episode of Cheap Heat, he teased a continuation of that narrative.
"I think whenever myself and Roman Reigns are face-to-face on television, I think that's going to be a moment," Punk said.
He further described what he meant by "a moment."
“We’re on different shows and with my injury and his time off--I saw him at WrestleMania. That’s the last time I saw him. The Shield came here and made a ton of waves in a short amount of time. My relationship with all of those guys was pretty good. I just had to get the hell out of (WWE) for my own sanity. Absence makes the heart grow fonder. I think a lot of the questions you have, ‘What is Punk’s relationship with Roman? What does Punk feel about Seth?’ All of that stuff is going to play out on television because that’s what I do."- CM Punk
With the history between these two, and where they are now in their careers, this could be the hottest ticket next year. Let's pray it happens.
