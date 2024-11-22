The WWE Network Is Officially Shutting Down Ahead Of Netflix Move
The WWE Network has long been the home of WWE's library in international markets.
Here in the States, WWE's streaming channel had a run on its own before getting integrated into Peacock. The library of content includes WCW, ECW, and NWA content, most of WWE's PLEs, replays of weekly shows, and tons of original content. It's pretty amazing.
But, that all ends on January 1, when WWE Raw and WWE's extensive library of content move to Netflix. The following press release was sent to WWE Network's international users.
On January 1, 2025, WWE Network will no longer be available in your area. After January 1, Netflix will be the new exclusive home of WWE.
Netflix will bring WWE’s electrifying content all to one place, including weekly shows, Monday Night RAW, SmackDown and NXT, PLUS Premium Live Events (PLEs) such as WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam.
Many of WWE’s top moments, along with historic PLEs and select programming, will be available on Netflix
beginning January 1.
The premiere live episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix airing on January 6 will feature some of the biggest names in WWE such as John Cena, Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Bianca Belair, in addition to many other Superstars and guests including Travis Scott.
If you are already a Netflix subscriber, you’re all set. If you are not a Netflix subscriber, you will need to subscribe so you don’t miss a moment. We can’t wait for you to experience WWE on Netflix this January.
Sincerely,
WWE Network Support
What does "select programming" mean? We'll have to wait and see.
Recommended
WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns To Raw, Cody Rhodes And The Rock In Hawaii, Gene Snitsky Sighting
Exclusive: There's Nothing Anyone Can Say To Waver The Confidence Of Mercedes Moné
Grab 41% Off This Mattel WWE Championship Title Belt For Kids During Amazon's Black Friday Sale