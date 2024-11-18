Becky Lynch Gives Definitive Answer On Whether She Plans To Return To WWE
After months of reporting and speculation on the future of Becky Lynch, it is safe to say that the door is wide open for her eventual return to the business.
The former Women's World Champion hasn't been seen in WWE since May when she lost a steel cage match against Liv Morgan, thanks to a little assist from 'Dirty Dom' Mysterio. During a forum at the Vulture Festival Sunday night in Los Angeles The Man finally gave fans a definitive update on whether or not that was her final match in WWE.
“If you think I’m gonna go out with Dominik slamming a cage door in my face, that’s definitely not gonna happen.”- Becky Lynch
That brief statement was the first public comment from Lynch herself on a potential return to WWE - or a debut for another promotion - since her contract with the company expired over the summer.
It comes on the heels of PWInsider's report last week that there are those within WWE and Netflix that expect The Man to return to action in time for the first Raw of the new year.
Lynch did not provide any details on when or where she'll return to action, but did tell fans in attendance that she's remained very busy during her hiatus and has been very happy with what she's been doing.
The wait continues.
—Your one-stop shop for all things professional wrestling—
WWE Raw (11/18/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
WWE Rewind: Rick Rude Pulls Double Duty And 'Bret Hart Screwed Bret Hart'
WWE Set to Tape More Episodes of Raw and SmackDown Ahead of Christmas