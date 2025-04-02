Peacock Premieres New Trailer For WrestleMania 9 Documentary 'Becoming A Spectacle'
Peacock has officially dropped the trailer of the upcoming WWE WrestleMania 9 documentary, Becoming A Spectacle. The program will premiere exclusively on the streaming platform on April 11.
Peacock announced the news and revealed the trailer with a press release on Wednesday morning.
Featuring never-before-seen footage from the WWE archives, WRESTLEMANIA IX: BECOMING A SPECTACLE follows the making of the Las Vegas WrestleMania in 1993 which paved the path forward for the company. From the chaos outside Caesars Palace to the action inside the ring, the documentary pulls back the curtain on the "World's Largest Toga Party" with an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the event.- Peacock Press Release
MORE: How To Watch WWE WrestleMania 41: Date, Start Time, Match Card & Live Stream
The program will feature commentary from various WWE Superstars including Bret “The Hitman” Hart, Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, Papa Shango, Hulk Hogan, Jimmy Hart, Kofi Kingston, Lex Luger, Mike Rotunda aka “IRS”, Natalya, Rick Steiner, Scott Steiner, Rikishi, Shawn Michaels, Ted DiBiase, The Undertaker, and others.
Like WrestleMania 9, this year's WrestleMania 41 event will be held in Las Vegas on April 19 and 20. The two main events for the show are Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship on night two and CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match on night one.
You can view the trailer for the documentary here:
