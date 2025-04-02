WWE 2K25 Video Game Franchise To Be Available On Nintendo Switch 2
The WWE 2K25 video game franchise will be playable on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 gaming console.
Nintendo announced that the brand new Nintendo Switch 2 will be released this summer on June 5 and that the popular NBA 2K and WWE 2K gaming franchises would be available on the new system when it drops in June.
The announcement was made during in a Nintendo Direct video on Wednesday morning.
Reviews for the game have been positive, with Game Rant giving the game a 9 out of 10 saying it's "wildly entertaining," and Forbes scoring the game a 4 out of 5 and praising the graphic updates, saying "Welts and bruises look painfully realistic now, the sweat looks sweatier and we can roam around using a third-person camera during a superstar’s entrance which really highlights the graphical detail on offer."
MORE: Early WWE 2K25 Reviews Highlight Improved MyGM Mode & More
WWE 2K25 was released last month and is the newest addition to the popular franchise. The cover star of this year's game was Roman Reigns and the release featured a special Bloodline edition of the game. Previous cover stars throughout the years have been Stone Cold Steve Austin, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and others.
The full roster of WWE superstars for the game was released back in February, while additional details on the Season Pass and DLC packs came out in march.
Nintendo Switch 2 will officially hit stores on June 5. WWE 2K has not been available on the Nintendo Switch since the 2018 edition of the game.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE 2K25 Releases Patch 1.06 Covering Gameplay, MyRISE, The Island & More
Bret Hart Slams AEW Wrestlers As "Actors" And "Pretenders"
Mick Foley Shows Off Damage From Pretty Serious Looking Car Accident
Pat McAfee Facing Potential Legal Action After Comments On Viral Affair Rumor