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New Tour Date Announcements Have WWE Going Head-to-Head With AEW All Out

A big WWE live event could be coming to your city in this fall. The company has announced several new host venues for Raw, SmackDown and Worlds Collide.
Rick Ucchino|
WWE

Several new WWE tour dates were announced by the company on Thursday morning.

13 cities across the United States will host episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown this fall. Those shows will stretch from the middle of September to the beginning of November, wrapping around this year's Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in New Orleans on Saturday, October 10.

WWE has also announced that the best of WWE and Lucha Libre AAA will clash at Worlds Collide, which will take place on Saturday, September 26, at the All State Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

That's the exact same day that All Elite Wrestling will be holding its annual All Out pay-per-view, which is also taking place in Chicago. That event will emanate less than 20 miles away at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates.

Tickets for every WWE event will go on sale next Friday, July 24, at 10 a.m. local time in each market. Fans can also purchase individual event tickets during an exclusive presale starting on Thursday, July 23. Tickets and event information can be found on WWE's website.

WWE Tour Dates announced on July 16:

Oba Femi
Oba Femi | WWE

Friday, September 18 - WWE SmackDown at the Hilliard Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

Monday, September 21 - WWE Raw at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Friday, September 25 - WWE Smackdown at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Saturday, September 26 - Worlds Collide at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Monday, September 28 - WWE Raw at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Friday, October 2 - WWE SmackDown at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Monday, October 5 - WWE Raw at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Friday, October 9 - WWE SmackDown at the CAJUNDOME in Lafayette, Louisiana

Monday, October 12 - WWE Raw at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana

Friday, October 16 - WWE SmackDown at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Monday, October 19 - WWE Raw at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California

Monday, October 26 - WWE Raw at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California

Friday, October 30 - WWE SmackDown at the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia

Monday, November 2 - WWE Raw at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

WWE still has not announced a new host venue for the episode of Friday Night SmackDown that was previously scheduled to take place at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio on September 4. That's the go-home show ahead of Sunday Night's Main Event in Atlanta, Georgia on September 6.

The company had also postponed the August 31 edition of Monday Night Raw that was scheduled to be held in Charlotte, North Carolina. WWE will instead record that episode of the Red Brand the Friday night before at the Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland, Ohio.

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Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com

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