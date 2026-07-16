New Tour Date Announcements Have WWE Going Head-to-Head With AEW All Out

Several new WWE tour dates were announced by the company on Thursday morning.

13 cities across the United States will host episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown this fall. Those shows will stretch from the middle of September to the beginning of November, wrapping around this year's Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in New Orleans on Saturday, October 10.

WWE has also announced that the best of WWE and Lucha Libre AAA will clash at Worlds Collide, which will take place on Saturday, September 26, at the All State Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

CM PUNK IS UNDISPUTED WWE CHAMPION!!!! 🏆



CHICAGO HAS ERUPTED!!! pic.twitter.com/FFKaN4zk7o — WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2026

That's the exact same day that All Elite Wrestling will be holding its annual All Out pay-per-view, which is also taking place in Chicago. That event will emanate less than 20 miles away at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates.

Tickets for every WWE event will go on sale next Friday, July 24, at 10 a.m. local time in each market. Fans can also purchase individual event tickets during an exclusive presale starting on Thursday, July 23. Tickets and event information can be found on WWE's website.

WWE Tour Dates announced on July 16:

Oba Femi | WWE

Friday, September 18 - WWE SmackDown at the Hilliard Center in Corpus Christi, Texas



Monday, September 21 - WWE Raw at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas



Friday, September 25 - WWE Smackdown at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana



Saturday, September 26 - Worlds Collide at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois



Monday, September 28 - WWE Raw at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin



Friday, October 2 - WWE SmackDown at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado



Monday, October 5 - WWE Raw at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri



Friday, October 9 - WWE SmackDown at the CAJUNDOME in Lafayette, Louisiana



Monday, October 12 - WWE Raw at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, Louisiana



Friday, October 16 - WWE SmackDown at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California



Monday, October 19 - WWE Raw at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California



Monday, October 26 - WWE Raw at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California



Friday, October 30 - WWE SmackDown at the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia



Monday, November 2 - WWE Raw at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

WWE still has not announced a new host venue for the episode of Friday Night SmackDown that was previously scheduled to take place at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio on September 4. That's the go-home show ahead of Sunday Night's Main Event in Atlanta, Georgia on September 6.

The company had also postponed the August 31 edition of Monday Night Raw that was scheduled to be held in Charlotte, North Carolina. WWE will instead record that episode of the Red Brand the Friday night before at the Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland, Ohio.