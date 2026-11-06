Predictions for WWE Crown Jewel: Will Sami Zayn Earn the Respect of Roman Reigns?

The annual WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event is nearly upon us, and Saturday's show is about far more than the Men's and Women's Crown Jewel Championships. It's about respect.

Despite their status as the WWE Champion and WWE Women's Champion, respectively, Sami Zayn and Chelsea Green have amassed their fair share of doubters. None bigger than their opponents at Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns and Liv Morgan.

Will they earn a little r-e-s-p-e-c-t, or will Reigns and Morgan back up their weeks of trash talk and walk out as the 2026 Crown Jewel Champions? Will Cody Rhodes finally punt Randy Orton in the skull, and who will leave Saudi Arabia as the World Tag Team Champions?

Rick Ucchino, Zack Heydorn and Blake Lovell are back to share their final thoughts and predictions for Saturday afternoon's show, including whether fans will witness a Money in the Bank cash-in attempt.

You can get our full in-depth analysis on each match by watching The Takedown on SI WWE Crown Jewel prediction video above, or you can read our abbreviated picks below.

WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: Bron Breakker & Austin Theory vs. Penta & Je'Von Evans

Bron Breakker & Austin Theory vs. Penta & Je'Von Evans | WWE

Bron Breakker and Austin Theory won the World Tag Team Championship from The Street Profits back in June, and Saturday afternoon will shockingly mark their first title defense. They'll take on the makeshift team of Je'Von Evans and Mr. Money in the Bank Penta. Zack and Blake are convinced that The Vision will lose the titles, and they hope it's the beginning of the end of Breakker's time in the group.

Oba Femi has been suspiciously absent from WWE television ever since he beat Bronson Reed at Money in the Bank, and we all expect The Ruler to make an unannounced appearance at Crown Jewel. That said, Rick expects Femi to emerge after the tag title match gets thrown out due to Vision's interference. Bronson Reed and Logan Paul will help orchestrate a four-on-two beatdown, which will lead to Femi making the save.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Bron Breakker & Austin Theory retain via DQ

Zack Heydorn: AND NEW!... Penta & Je'Von Evans

Blake Lovell: AND NEW!... Penta & Je'Von Evans

Last Man Standing Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton

Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton | WWE

To punt, or not to punt? That is the question for Cody Rhodes Saturday afternoon at Crown Jewel. The American Nightmare is looking for a definitive conclusion to his months-long rivalry with Randy Orton, and there's only one way that this Last Man Standing Match can end. And that's with someone getting a swift kick to the side of their head.

Simply put, Cody Rhodes cannot hesitate as he did at Sunday Night's Main Event. That's a creative development that would drive wrestling fans absolutely crazy. If the opportunity presents itself, Rhodes has to pull the trigger without hesitation and put The Viper down. We anticipate that he will, and when it does happen, it needs to represent the start of a character shift for Rhodes moving forward.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Cody Rhodes

Zack Heydorn: Cody Rhodes

Blake Lovell: Cody Rhodes

2026 Women's Crown Jewel Championship Match: Women's World Champion Liv Morgan vs. WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan vs. WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green | WWE

Liv Morgan has an opportunity to make history this weekend by becoming the first two-time winner of the Women's Crown Jewel Championship, but make no mistake about it, Saturday afternoon's match is all about Chelsea Green and her quest to prove that she is worthy of being the WWE Women's Champion.

Green has racked up more losses than victories since she won the title at SummerSlam, but this is her opportunity to prove many of her doubters — including Liv Morgan — wrong. Another loss for Chelsea on Saturday would be creatively baffling and cast a dark, ominous cloud over her future as the WWE Women's Champion, but we all expect her to pull out the win.

It's after Chelsea Green is presented with the 2026 Women's Crown Jewel Championship that's a bit harder to predict. The consensus among wrestling fans is that Tiffany Stratton is going to turn on Chelsea at some point and cash in her Money in the Bank contract to steal away the WWE Women's Championship. It could happen as soon as Saturday.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Chelsea Green

Zack Heydorn: Chelsea Green

Blake Lovell: Chelsea Green

2026 Men's Crown Jewel Championship Match: World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Sami Zayn

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Sami Zayn | WWE

This match may be for the 2026 Men's Crown Jewel Championship, but much like the previously mentioned women's match, this is really a battle for respect. Roman Reigns has dismissed the merit of both Sami Zayn and the WWE Championship over the past few weeks, and how the WWE creative team chooses to book this finish is going to be fascinating to watch unfold.

Sami Zayn has told zero lies along the road to Crown Jewel. He is, without question, one of the most versatile performers in WWE history. Not many can claim that they've done more with less than he has, and as the WWE Champion, he should absolutely be a credible threat to halt the momentum that's been built up by Roman Reigns this year.

Roman Reigns being beaten by the WWE Champion should not be seen as some massive loss to which there's no recovery for the Tribal Chief. This may be seen as a massive upset to some, but we all like the creative team to give some respect to Sami Zayn's name. Even if he only picks up the win due to the involvement of The 946.

Predictions:

Rick Ucchino: Sami Zayn

Zack Heydorn: Sami Zayn

Blake Lovell: Sami Zayn