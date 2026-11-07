WWE Crown Jewel 2026: Special Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

We're just hours away from WWE Crown Jewel, and Sami Zayn has vowed that Roman Reigns will acknowledge him by the end of the show.

Once allies at the height of the Bloodline's dominance, the reigning WWE and World Heavyweight Champions have been engaged in a war of words ahead of their battle for the 2026 Men's Crown Jewel Championship.

The OTC has shown Sami very little, if any, respect and has also gone out of his way to dismiss the very merit of the Undisputed WWE Title. Reigns has not lost a singles match since last year's Crown Jewel, where he was defeated in an Australian Street Fight by Bronson Reed. We'll see if Zayn can pull off what many would consider to be an upset and finally prove that he deserves to sit at the head of his own table.

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan vs. WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green | WWE

The 2026 Women's Crown Jewel Championship will be up for grabs as well. Women's World Champion Liv Morgan will look to become the first two-time Crown Jewel winner when she faces WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green.

Morgan has a ton of momentum on her side after she pinned Green in a six-woman tag team match this past Monday night on WWE Raw. Much like Sami Zayn, Chelsea is aiming to prove her doubters wrong and show that she is worthy of carrying one of the top prizes in all of WWE.

There may not be a better conclusion to the deeply personal rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton than a Last Man Standing Match. The American Nightmare has targeted The Viper's skull, with revenge on his mind for the boot to the temple he suffered at WrestleMania 42. The only question is whether he'll be able to pull the trigger after a brief moment of mercy cost him at Sunday Night's Main Event.

The World Tag Team Championship will also be decided at Crown Jewel as Bron Breakker and Austin Theory defend their titles for the first time since winning them this past June. They'll face off against the makeshift team of Mr. Money in the Bank Penta and Je'Von Evans.

Here's everything we currently know about Saturday afternoon's Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. Check back for updates, as the card is always subject to change.

WWE Crown Jewel date:

Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026

WWE Crown Jewel start time:

Start time: 12 p.m. EST (9 a.m. PST)

WWE Crown Jewel location:

Location: The Venue, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

How to watch WWE Crown Jewel:

Streaming: ESPN Unlimited (US) / Netflix (International)

*Also available via paid ESPN subscriptions with Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV Streaming, Spectrum TV and Verizon in the United States.

WWE Crown Jewel Predictions:

The Takedown on SI panel gives their final match predictions for Saturday's show.

WWE Crown Jewel match card:

2026 Men's Crown Jewel Championship: World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Sami Zayn

2026 Women's Crown Jewel Championship: Women's World Champion Liv Morgan vs. WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green

Last Man Standing: Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes

Bron Breakker & Autin Theory (c) vs. Penta & Je'Von Evans for the World Tag Team Championship