R-Truth Breaks Silence Following Scary SmackDown Moment

R-Truth has broken his silence after what appeared to be a serious injury Friday night on WWE SmackDown.

On the October 9 episode of WWE SmackDown, Truth returned in a backstage segment and attacked his former tag team partner, Damian Priest, in revenge after Priest turned on him last month when the team failed to capture the AAA Tag Team Titles from the War Raiders.

This set up a match between the former WWE Tag Team Champions on the October 16 episode of SmackDown. In a match that was scheduled to be won by Priest, the match was stopped shortly after Truth performed a missile dropkick and seemingly suffered a serious injury.

Priest went to ringside and grabbed a steel chair, threatening more harm to Truth before Fraxiom hit the ring to make the save.

R-Truth reveals he's okay following injury scare on SmackDown

R-Truth took to social media this afternoon to break his silence over what occurred last week. The SmackDown Superstar posted a photo of himself sitting on a CT Scan machine and informing the WWE Universe that he's okay following Friday evening's injury scare, tweeting out:

"I AM OK, Thank you ALL for your support, concerns and get well wishes, Wow, It truly feels amazing to feel and be loved I'm grateful for you all. ...On 10/16/2026 I almost passed away... Damian Priest tried to kill me,, I didn't think he was ThAt serious...But ok, l'll be back," R-Truth said in a post.

There is currently no timetable for how long Truth will be out of action or when he'll return to WWE programming.

I AM OK, Thank you ALL for your support, concerns and get well wishes , Wow, It truly feels amazing to feel and be loved I'm grateful for you all.



...On 10/16/2026 I almost passed away... Damien Priest tried to kill me,, I didn't think he was ThAt serious...

But ok, l'll be… pic.twitter.com/Q4nLOzBYEL — Ron Killings (@RonKillings) October 19, 2026

Damian Priest reportedly made the call to end the match

As for who made the call to end the match on Friday, it surprisingly wasn't anyone backstage but Damian Priest himself, who reportedly decided to shut the match down.

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, Priest called for the match to be stopped on Friday after realizing Truth was hurt after delivering the missile dropkick. Alvarez praised Priest's demeanor and ability to remain in character despite the serious nature of the incident and the real-life friendship between the two men in the ring.

WWE is trying to rebuild Priest as a hated heel after years as a babyface, so his quick thinking and actions on camera Friday will help the company continue those plans.

Damian Priest and R-Truth | WWE

It seems clear that the storyline between Truth and Priest is far from finished and will resume once Truth returns to SmackDown following this injury scare.