Hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving, and is ready for a big weekend of professional wrestling.

It starts tonight when Friday Night SmackDown takes over the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. WWE Champion Sami Zayn is scheduled to be in the building tonight, one week after he closed out the show by knocking out Kevin Owens with a Helluva Kick.

Owens is dead set on taking the WWE Title away from his former friend and tag team partner, and that quest has unleashed an extremely determined side of Sami Zayn who will stop at nothing to preserve his time as the company's top champion. He didn't ask for this, but the cold and calculated Zayn is sure motivated to finish it by any means necessary.

CM Punk wasted no time walking out on Team USA this past Monday night when Cody Rhodes revealed that Seth Rollins was their fifth teammate for the traditional five-on-five elimination match against Team Mexico this Saturday night at Survivor Series: WarGames.

The self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' went from having the time of his life with his best friend, to feeling betrayed and enraged in a matter of moments. Rhodes later caught up with Punk, and he assured the American Nightmare that he was still committed to Team USA. Can Punk and Rollins coexist? We'll hear from Punk later tonight.

One day out from three of these four women competing inside of WarGames, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship will be on the line when Michin and B-Fab defend their titles against Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley, and former WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green is set to go one-on-one with Blake Monroe.

Danhausen will also be at the Intrust Bank Arena to host his Friendsgiving. It's anyone's guest who will actually show up, but he's invited everyone from Ricky Saints and Ethan Page, to Chelsea Green and Hacksaw Jim Duggan. Damian Priest, Trick Williams and The MFT's are expected to appear on the show as well, perhaps at Friendsgiving.

Here's everything we currently know about tonight's final edition of Friday Night SmackDown ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames. Check back for updates as more official announcements could be made prior to airtime.

How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight:

Watch: USA Network

WWE SmackDown time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

WWE SmackDown location:

Location: Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kansas

WWE SmackDown Spoilers:

Match results from Monday's recorded show in Wichita, Kansas.

WWE Smackdown card (Announced):

Sami Zayn | Netflix

WWE Champion Sami Zayn is scheduled to make an appearance

CM Punk is expected to address the addition of Seth Rollins to Team USA

Michin & B-Fab (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Tatum Paxley for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Chelsea Green vs. Blake Monroe

Danhausen hosts Friendsgiving celebration