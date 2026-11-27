WWE SmackDown Preview (11/27/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving, and is ready for a big weekend of professional wrestling.
It starts tonight when Friday Night SmackDown takes over the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. WWE Champion Sami Zayn is scheduled to be in the building tonight, one week after he closed out the show by knocking out Kevin Owens with a Helluva Kick.
Owens is dead set on taking the WWE Title away from his former friend and tag team partner, and that quest has unleashed an extremely determined side of Sami Zayn who will stop at nothing to preserve his time as the company's top champion. He didn't ask for this, but the cold and calculated Zayn is sure motivated to finish it by any means necessary.
CM Punk wasted no time walking out on Team USA this past Monday night when Cody Rhodes revealed that Seth Rollins was their fifth teammate for the traditional five-on-five elimination match against Team Mexico this Saturday night at Survivor Series: WarGames.
The self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' went from having the time of his life with his best friend, to feeling betrayed and enraged in a matter of moments. Rhodes later caught up with Punk, and he assured the American Nightmare that he was still committed to Team USA. Can Punk and Rollins coexist? We'll hear from Punk later tonight.
One day out from three of these four women competing inside of WarGames, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship will be on the line when Michin and B-Fab defend their titles against Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley, and former WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green is set to go one-on-one with Blake Monroe.
Danhausen will also be at the Intrust Bank Arena to host his Friendsgiving. It's anyone's guest who will actually show up, but he's invited everyone from Ricky Saints and Ethan Page, to Chelsea Green and Hacksaw Jim Duggan. Damian Priest, Trick Williams and The MFT's are expected to appear on the show as well, perhaps at Friendsgiving.
Here's everything we currently know about tonight's final edition of Friday Night SmackDown ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames. Check back for updates as more official announcements could be made prior to airtime.
How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight:
Watch: USA Network
WWE SmackDown time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)
WWE SmackDown location:
Location: Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kansas
WWE SmackDown Spoilers:
Match results from Monday's recorded show in Wichita, Kansas.
WWE Smackdown card (Announced):
- WWE Champion Sami Zayn is scheduled to make an appearance
- CM Punk is expected to address the addition of Seth Rollins to Team USA
- Michin & B-Fab (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Tatum Paxley for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
- Chelsea Green vs. Blake Monroe
- Danhausen hosts Friendsgiving celebration
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino