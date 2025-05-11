Latest Reporting On When Fans Can Expect Mina Shirakawa On AEW Programming
It sounds like fans of Mina Shirakawa are not going to have to wait much longer for her return to AEW programming.
Shirakawa announced back in March that she was departing Stardom and would be making a full-time move to the United States. During her announcement, Mina also confirmed a Fightful Select report that she would signing with All Elite Wrestling.
Managing Editor Sean Ross Sapp has now provided an update on her AEW status, saying in a report Sunday that Mina is expected to make her re-debut in the very near future.
"Mina Shirakawa is set to appear on AEW programming imminently, and has even been discussed for an appearance over the next couple of weeks," Ross Sapp said. "It is believed that she’s to get an immediate push upon arriving in the company."
Ross Sapp also said that Shirawaka impressed many within the company during her extended stay last year. Her last appearance for AEW came back in December when she lost an AEW Women's Championship bout to Mariah May.
Mina did compete against one of AEW's biggest stars this past Friday night at NJPW Resurgence. She came up short in her bid to take the STRONG Women's Championship away from Mercedes Moné, however it was not the CEO who left Ontario, California with the title either.
