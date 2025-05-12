WWE Announces Additional Show For Saudi Arabia Night Of Champions Weekend
WWE Night of Champions is returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia next month, but it won't be the only show taking place that weekend.
The General Entertainment Authority and WWE announced Monday morning Friday Night SmackDown will emanate from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on June 27, with Night of Champions taking place at the same arena June 28.
This will mark the first time that SmackDown will be held in Saudi Arabia’s capital city.
Night of Champions is making its return to the WWE Premium Live Event line-up for the first time since 2023. The show that year was highlighted by Seth Rollins defeating AJ Styles to win the inaugural World Heavyweight Championship.
That was also the same night that Asuka won the (at the time) Raw Women's Title from Bianca Belair, ending the E-S-T's record breaking 419 day reign. Belair would go on to win it back a couple months later at SummerSlam, only to have IYO SKY cash-in her MITB Briefcase moments later.
Friday Night SmackDown will air on the USA Network and Night of Champions will stream on Peacock in the United States. Both shows will stream live in Saudi Arabia, and in most markets around the world, on Netflix.
More information surrounding both shows will be released in the coming weeks.
