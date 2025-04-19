Randy Orton Issues Open Challenge For WWE WrestleMania 41 With Returning Star Unlikely To Answer
The Viper will be at WrestleMania 41 and he fully plans on having a match.
Randy Orton made a special appearance on Friday's episode of WrestleMania SmackDown and passionately declared that he will be at Allegiant Stadium Sunday night.
The multi-time World Champion told the Las Vegas crowd that he will walk out to the ring. He will have his gear on and he will have just the right amount of baby oil on his body. His words, not mine.
Anyone who wants a piece of the Apex Predator on the 'Grandest Stage of Them All' just needs to meet him in the middle of the ring.
Orton was originally supposed to face Kevin Owens in his 20th career WrestleMania match, but Owens recently announced that he needs neck surgery and that doctors would not clear him to compete this weekend.
The Open Challenge creates some intrigue and suspense for the second night of WrestleMania 41 and any number of Superstars could answer the call.
One person who apparently won't be facing Orton is Aleister Black, formerly known as Malakai Black in AEW. Another smoke filled vignette aired Friday night, with this one showcasing the date of next week's episode of SmackDown.
If the vignette's are indeed for Black, then it stands to reason that the re-debut of the former NXT Champion won't come until next week.
One name to watch out for is Miro. The man formerly known as Rusev recently re-signed with WWE and has reportedly been spotted in Las Vegas this week, along with his wife CJ Perry.
General Manger Nick Aldis was the heavy favorite to get the spot heading to Friday's episode of SmackDown, according to most betting sites which have calculated those odds.
