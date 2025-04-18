Big E Just Confirmed A Major Superstar's Return At WWE WrestleMania Week Event
After months of rumors and reports, Rusev will officially be returning to WWE.
Big E announced the news during a Fanatics event in Las Vegas for WrestleMania weekend. E confirmed that Rusev would be back, but did not give any details as to when that return would take place.
"Someone who has just been announced to return. I actually reached out to him and he confirmed that the news is indeed true. I don't know when he'll be back. A blast from the past and now very topical because he just announced he is returning to the squared circle in World Wrestling Entertainment."- Big E (h/t Fightful)
Rusev is a former WWE United States Champion, but had spent the last nearly five years in AEW. Rusev -- as Miro -- won the TNT Champion in AEW, but was used seldomly throughout his run with the company. He was released from AEW earlier this year and rumors of his return to WWE had swirled since.
Big E has been out of the ring since suffering a severe neck injury during a match with Ridge Holland on Smackdown in March of 2022. Late last year, he played a key role in The New Day turning heel for the first time in nearly a decade.
