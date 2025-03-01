Randy Orton Age, Height, Wife, Theme Song, Real Name & More
Randy Orton is one of the most decorated and legendary names in WWE history. The 14-time WWE Champion has crafted a stellar 23-year career that has spanned multiple eras in the company.
Outside of the pro wrestling circle, Orton is best known for his signature RKO finisher and crossed over to the entertainment world as well. Most notably, "The Legend Killer" has starred in two movies under WWE Films.
Even after more than two decades in the industry, Orton remains one of the most recognizable names in the business today. From his tremendous wrestling career to crossing over into the mainstream with a feud with rapper Soulja Boy, there is no limit to how his popularity can grow.
Randy Orton's Age
Randy Orton was born on April 1, 1980, which makes him 44 years old at the time of this writing.
Orton was born in the same year as fellow current WWE superstars Shinsuke Nakamura and The Miz, as well as former WWE talent Karl Anderson, Jillian Hall, TJ Wilson, former TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth, and active AEW star Claudio Castagnoli.
Also born in 1980 along with Orton is upcoming WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool and famed TV personality Kim Kardashian.
Randy Orton's Real Name
Randy Orton's full name is Randall Keith Orton, which makes his initials RKO and the reason for his finishing move's name.
Orton is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Cowboy Bob Orton and the grandson of Bob Orton, making him a third generation wrestler.
Orton has also been known by several different nicknames throughout his career, such as "The Legend Killer," "The Viper" and "The Apex Predator."
Randy Orton's Height
Randy Orton's billed height is six feet, five inches (196 cm), which he's used to his benefit to help him excel in the land of giants known as WWE over the course of his lengthy career.
In comparison to other wrestlers, The Rock and Drew McIntyre are two notable WWE superstars who also stand at six feet five inches tall. Like Orton, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is also a third generation star.
Meanwhile, McIntyre had a memorable rivalry with Orton back in 2020 that saw both men trade off the WWE Championship on two occasions.
Randy Orton's Wife
Randy Orton's wife is Kim Marie Kessler. The two tied the knot in 2015 and have one child together, Brooklyn Rose Orton, who was born in 2016. Randy and Kim Orton have successfully blended their families with five children in total.
Prior to Kessler, the former 14-time WWE Champion was married to Samantha Speno from 2007 to 2013.
Randy Orton's Theme Song
Randy Orton's entrance theme song is Voices feat. Rev Theory.
Randy Orton's Impact
Alongside John Cena and Batista, Randy Orton was among the biggest WWE superstars of the 2000s and 2010s. His RKO finisher has become a viral sensation that has crossed over into a pop culture trend with the "Outta Nowhere" nature of the move.
While his peers went on to become Hollywood megastars, Orton has mostly remained in the professional wrestling world. He has two notable film credits, starring in WWE Films' The Condemned 2 and 12 Rounds Reloaded.
Back in 2023, Orton got into a memorable social media "beef" with Soulja Boy that saw the WWE superstar blast the rapper after he disparaged the wrestling industry.
