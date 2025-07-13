Randy Orton And Jelly Roll Tag Team Match Confirmed For WWE SummerSlam
In news I was not expecting to report before this weekend, Randy Orton will team with Jelly Roll for a match at WWE SummerSlam.
The pair, potentially dubbed RK-Roll, will go up against the team of Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul at Metlife Stadium next month after a couple of run-ins over the last couple of nights.
First of all, Jelly Roll and Paul got into things on SmackDown after a promo between the pair on the show descended into chaos, with McIntyre laying out Orton with a claymore and Jelly Roll throwing Paul to the canvas.
At Saturday Night's Main Event, Orton would emerge victorious over his Glaswegian adversary, although he would then be attacked by the YouTuber, who then took a shot from Roll, sending him spilling to the outside.
However, as the Grammy winner attended to the 14-time World Champion, he ate a claymore from McIntyre, much like Orton did on SmackDown.
RK-Roll were then caught backstage together later on and laid down a challenge to Paul and McIntyre, which Michael Cole informed had been made official minutes later and confirmed as part of this year's SummerSlam card.
Orton does have history with both McIntyre and Paul. The former Evolution member briefly unseated McIntyre as WWE Champion during their fierce 2020 rivalry while coming up short against Paul at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia last year, losing a triple threat match for the United States Title in a triple threat match that also included Kevin Owens.
SummerSlam takes place across two nights for the first time ever, this year. The show will be hosted by Cardi B and will be held on August 2 and August 3 at the Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
