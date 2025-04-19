Tag Team Title Match Ends In No Contest On WWE SmackDown, TLC Match Booked By GM Nick Aldis
Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are still the WWE Tag Team Champions, but only after #DIY got involved in their match Friday Night on SmackDown.
Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa ruined a very competitive bout by attacking both the Street Profits and the Motor City Machine Guns to force the referee to call for the bell. #DIY then stole the WWE Tag Team Title belts and ran up the ramp while proclaiming themselves to be the real champions.
All three of these teams have been battling over the belts for months now and the culmination of said battles will take place next week in one of the most brutal matches in WWE history.
In their efforts to escape the T-Mobile Arena with the tag titles, Ciampa and Gargano ran into SmackDown GM Nick Aldis and his security team. The Profits and MCMG were not far behind. Before another fight broke out, Aldis declared that all three teams would finally settle things next week in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match for the WWE Tag Team Championships.
The announcement was met with a negative reaction from the live crowd, who were clearly hoping the match would be added to WrestleMania this weekend. They did react positively to the stipulation announcement.
