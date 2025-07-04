John Cena Reveals When His Last WWE Match Will Be
The John Cena WWE retirement tour is more than halfway over, and it now appears there is an end date in sight.
Cena announced last summer he would be wrapping his in-ring wrestling career up, with his 2025 serving as his farewell to the WWE Universe. He won the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 against Cody Rhodes, becoming the first man to win a world title 17 times in WWE.
Now, though, Cena has his eyes set on when he'll hang up the jorts and sneakers for the final time.
The 48-year-old spoke with Page Six while promoting his new film Heads of State, and offered confirmation on when his last match will occur.
"Well, I don't want to downplay the action in WWE. There's always a bunch of action over there. And yes, I'm 48," he said. "My last match will be in mid-December. We're still trying to find out a place to do it. But I said 36 dates in January. We're halfway through. Gosh, it's been a lot of compelling TV, and I don't want to spoil it for anybody, but I think we're just getting started."
The Takedown on SI previously reported WWE was opening up bidding for cities to host Cena's final match, with Boston emerging as the most likely destination given his ties to the area. There are currently no WWE Premium Live Events set for that time range, but a Saturday Night's Main Event is widely expected.
Cena is expected to continue to pursue acting once his WWE career wraps but revealed recently politics are not in his future. He'll face Rhodes once more for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam this August.
H/T Fightful for partial transcript assistance.
