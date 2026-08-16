Recently Released WWE Star Makes Surprise Return to New Japan Pro Wrestling
JC Mateo is no more. Jeff Cobb is officially back, and he has made his return to New Japan Pro Wrestling.
The former NEVER Openweight Champion made a surprise appearance during the NJPW G1 Climax show on Sunday, August 16, and turned his back on the United Empire.
Cobb was called into action by Gedo, after Callum Newman had picked up the victory in a six-man tag team match over Unbound Company. The United Empire alumnus proceeded to attack the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, and revealed that his new allegiance is to Unbound Company.
Jeff Cobb is back in NJPW following WWE release
This was Cobb's first appearance in NJPW since April 2025. He debuted in WWE the following month at Backlash by helping Jacob Fatu retain the Men's United States Championship in a Fatal 4-Way Match against LA Knight, Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest.
He was given the name JC Mateo the next week on SmackDown, and officially joined the new Bloodline faction led by Solo Sikoa, which was dubbed The MFT's. Unfortunately for Cobb, he was never given much of an opportunity to develop his character or connect with the audience, and he was released from his WWE contract back in May.
"It could've gone better," Cobb told Denise Salcedo about his WWE run earlier this month. "There's so many people I could blame, but I'm not going to do that, you know why? I'm just gonna get angry about something I can't control... I had a fun time while I was there. Could things have gone in a better direction? Of course. But my time there, my experiences? I'll always cherish it."
In addition to Cobb, Tonga Loa was also released from his WWE contract, leaving Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga as the only members of the MFT's to remain with the company. The Tongans soon abandoned Sikoa due to his ongoing drama with Roman Reigns, and they set off on their own.
Still branded The MFT's, Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga are now managed by their father Haku, and they just captured the WWE Tag Team Championships Friday night on SmackDown when they defeated Damian Priest & R-Truth, and The War Raiders in a triple threat tag team match.
Sikoa, meantime, has been in the midst of a meteoric rise as a babyface, but after losing to Jey Uso last Monday night on Raw, he must now rejoin Roman Reigns and the rest of the OG Bloodline. Jey will deliver Solo to the feet of the Tribal Chief on the August 17 edition of the Red Brand in Buffalo, New York.
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino