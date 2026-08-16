Recently Released WWE Star Makes Surprise Return to New Japan Pro Wrestling

JC Mateo is no more. Jeff Cobb is officially back, and he has made his return to New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The former NEVER Openweight Champion made a surprise appearance during the NJPW G1 Climax show on Sunday, August 16, and turned his back on the United Empire.

Cobb was called into action by Gedo, after Callum Newman had picked up the victory in a six-man tag team match over Unbound Company. The United Empire alumnus proceeded to attack the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, and revealed that his new allegiance is to Unbound Company.

Jeff Cobb is back in NJPW following WWE release

This was Cobb's first appearance in NJPW since April 2025. He debuted in WWE the following month at Backlash by helping Jacob Fatu retain the Men's United States Championship in a Fatal 4-Way Match against LA Knight, Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest.

He was given the name JC Mateo the next week on SmackDown, and officially joined the new Bloodline faction led by Solo Sikoa, which was dubbed The MFT's. Unfortunately for Cobb, he was never given much of an opportunity to develop his character or connect with the audience, and he was released from his WWE contract back in May.

"It could've gone better," Cobb told Denise Salcedo about his WWE run earlier this month. "There's so many people I could blame, but I'm not going to do that, you know why? I'm just gonna get angry about something I can't control... I had a fun time while I was there. Could things have gone in a better direction? Of course. But my time there, my experiences? I'll always cherish it."

The MFTs | WWE

In addition to Cobb, Tonga Loa was also released from his WWE contract, leaving Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga as the only members of the MFT's to remain with the company. The Tongans soon abandoned Sikoa due to his ongoing drama with Roman Reigns, and they set off on their own.

Still branded The MFT's, Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga are now managed by their father Haku, and they just captured the WWE Tag Team Championships Friday night on SmackDown when they defeated Damian Priest & R-Truth, and The War Raiders in a triple threat tag team match.

Sikoa, meantime, has been in the midst of a meteoric rise as a babyface, but after losing to Jey Uso last Monday night on Raw, he must now rejoin Roman Reigns and the rest of the OG Bloodline. Jey will deliver Solo to the feet of the Tribal Chief on the August 17 edition of the Red Brand in Buffalo, New York.