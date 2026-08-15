Identity of Shinsuke Namakura's New Tag Team Partner Revealed in WWE Digital Exclusive

Shinsuke Nakamura is on his way back to WWE SmackDown and he's not coming alone.

The King of Strong Style made his first televised appearance since May last week when he was featured in a pre-recorded backstage promo. Nakamura called out Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga, and promised that he had found a new ally to assist in his battle with The MFT's.

With their father Haku watching on from ringside Friday night in Boston, Tama and Talla Tonga defeated Damian Priest and R-Truth, and AAA Tag Team Champions The War Raiders in a triple threat match to capture the WWE Tag Team Championship. After SmackDown had gone off the air, Nakamura offered his congratulations, and a warning, in a WWE digital exclusive.

"Congratulations MFT's. You are now the champions. Are you savoring the feeling, knowing it will be gone soon? Was the victory as sweet, knowing what's coming next? Me, my partner, your destruction," Nakamura said to open the video.

As he continued to speak, viewers started to get brief glimpses of this new mystery man who will soon be joining the SmackDown roster, and Shinsuke cautioned that his arrival would be particularly bad for the new WWE Tag Team Champions.

"My partner is what you all pretend to be. Experienced, vicious, deadly. He is chaos. He is a ticking time bomb. Take cover."

Hiromu Takahashi is on his way to Friday Night SmackDown

Hiromu Takahashi | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

As if the visual clues were not enough of a hint, the words "ticking time bomb" in Nakamura's promo were a dead give away to fans of New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Hiromu Takahashi, also referred to as Ticking Time Bomb or simply Time Bomb, decided to leave NJPW back in February after a stellar 15-year career with the top overseas wrestling promotion. The company confirmed his departure with a statement prior to his final match at New Beginning in Osaka.

"After careful consideration and discussions with NJPW management, Hiromu Takahashi, who has been a long standing member of the NJPW roster, will leave New Japan Pro-Wrestling... [NJPW] wishes Hiromu Takahashi the very best in his future activities." NJPW

In addition to his time in NJPW, Takahashi has competed for AEW, CMLL, ROH and Pro Wrestling NOAH, and will soon make his WWE debut alongside Shinsuke Nakamura.

Not long after Takahashi hit the open market in February, rumors began to swirl that the former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion was WWE bound along with fellow free agents Baron Corbin, Cruz Montana (Mike Santana), Big Cass and Zilla Fatu, all of whom have already debuted for their respective brands.

There's no word yet on when Takahashi will make his first true appearance on Friday Night SmackDown. We'll keep you posted on any additional information that becomes available.