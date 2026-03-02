Top WWE and TKO Group Exec Criticizes ESPN Unlimited Price for Fans

WWE and ESPN are major partners in the streaming space, but they are still ironing out details so the relationship remains successful for both entities.

The two corporate juggernauts entered into a billion-dollar partnership in September of last year. The first streaming event on the new ESPN Unlimited platform was Wrestlepalooza, and it featured Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena and a specialty tag team match that pitted Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch against CM Punk and AJ Lee.

But so far, the returns on that investment for ESPN have been slow. According to TKO Group President Mark Shapiro, it's because the cost of ESPN Unlimited is "prohibitive" for many WWE fans.

During an appearance at the Morgan Stanley Technology Media and Telecom Conference, Shapiro spoke about the relationship with ESPN and where he believes it will go throughout the duration of their partnership.

“That $29 cost (of ESPN Unlimited), I believe, is somewhat prohibitive, especially in today’s economy and the struggles that certainly middle-income and low-income earners are having with affordability. They have to get those deals done. Until they do, that will affect our audience."

How can WWE on ESPN reach more fans?

Paul 'Triple H' Levesque | Netflix

What deals is he speaking of? The free authentication deals that allow customers to activate ESPN Unlimited via other platforms.

Shapiro said that the ESPN Unlimited platform will immediately improve for WWE when YouTube TV, Dish, and other television properties allow their subscribers to authenticate the service for free. Comcast was a big domino to fall this past weekend ahead of the Elimination Chamber PLE.

The WWE Elimination Chamber PLE over the weekend in Chicago was the final PLE event before WrestleMania 42 in April. Randy Orton and Rhea Ripley won the Elimination Chamber matches and both will now head to WrestleMania to wrestle for world championships.

Ripley will challenge Jade Cargill, and as of now, Orton is set to face Drew McIntyre. However, McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes this week on SmackDown.

WrestleMania 42 airs live from inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the second year in a row on April 18 and April 19. The other two announced matches for the event are Liv Morgan vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the WWE Women's World Championship and CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Both Reigns and Morgan were winners of this year's Royal Rumble matches.