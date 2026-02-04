Released WWE Star Teases Return As New NXT GM

Former NXT general manager Ava announced last Friday in a statement on social media that she was leaving WWE.

Ava served two years as the GM of Shawn Michaels' developmental brand, originally beginning her training for an in-ring debut in 2020, and has been with WWE ever since. Now she is moving on to another chapter of her life, and it doesn't involve pro wrestling.

Ava's departure leaves a large hole on NXT. After Oba Femi's move to the main roster, Joe Hendry won the vacant NXT Championship in a seven-man ladder match. Now, Shawn Michaels has to work on bringing in a new GM.

And a former women's world champion has thrown her name into the hat into the ring with a recent post on social media.

Carmella hints at becoming NXT GM

Carmella last wrestled three years ago at a house show inside Madison Square Garden, with her contract with WWE expiring in February of 2025 after it was not renewed. The former Smackdown star dealt with pregnancy issues and spoke in the past about having difficulty communicating with WWE near the time of her departure.

The difficulty she faced following her WWE release, however, hasn't stopped her from thinking about a potential return.

In a post on X during the NXT broadcast last night, Carmella replied "Hmmmmm" to a highlight of Shawn Michaels naming Robert Stone the interim general manager of NXT. The "interim" tag implies Michaels will name a permanent general manager in the near future.

Bayley wants to see it happen

Bayley has always been a wrestling fan at heart, even throughout her pro wrestling career. She's traveled to watch Japanese wrestling shows with her friends, and even comments on WWE TV from time to time.

In a reply on X, Bayley vouched for the idea of Carmella becoming the permanent NXT GM, going as far as tagging NXT and Shawn Michaels' X accounts in her plea to bring Carmella back into the fold.

If Carmella were to get the position, she would join a list that includes Dusty Rhodes, JBL, William Regal, and Ava. Carmella spent about a year as the manager and hype woman of Enzo and Cass.

