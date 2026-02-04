"Hangman" Adam Page Reflects On His Recent AEW World Championship Run (Exclusive)

"Hangman" Adam Page was an integral part of AEW programming in 2025, with his AEW World Championship win over Jon Moxley at AEW All In: Texas serving as the promotion's storytelling peak last year.

The title win kicked off his second run with the world championship, following up on his first reign that saw him beat Kenny Omega in 2021 and hold the title into May of 2022. He would eventually lose the championship to Samoa Joe at AEW WrestleDream, bringing an end to his run after 133 days.

Speaking with The Takedown on SI in an exclusive interview this past weekend, Page discussed the differences between his first title reign and second.

"In comparison to the first, I think I was more comfortable with who I was, and who I was as champion. I was more comfortable with the idea of being the world champion," he said. "And I don't know if that's something that registers with fans."

"I certainly felt like I was able to be more comfortable in it in a way that I didn't the first time. I think the first time, I was so focused on winning it, I didn't really imagine laying in bed at night what it would be like to be on my third month of being world champion."

Page had never been a world champion with any major promotion prior to winning it for the first time with AEW. He noted that he felt more present as champion in his second opportunity, having been there before.

"This time, I kind of had that foresight to not just look at winning it, but look at holding it. So, for me as a performer, I was more comfortable and felt that I owned it more. I did," he said. "I think my mistake, and I said this last week was, I looked at Samoa Joe and the challenge that he was, certainly. But I kind of looked past him and The Opps, I kind of was thinking about, well, once I wrestled Samoa Joe again and beat him, then who will my next challengers be?"

"I had been waiting for Ospreay to get well and return, and I don't know what timeline that looks like. I knew that Darby had kind of helped me defeat the Death Riders and win the championship. So that was something that I was thinking about."

"Hangman" the champion vs. "Hangman" the chaser

"Hangman" during his second title reign. | All Elite Wrestling

A common complaint about many champions in wrestling revolves around their inability to sustain the same momentum they had when they were chasing the belt. This was a common motif surrounding Page's first run, and many fans have asserted the same about his second.

The 34-year-old AEW World Trios Champion told The Takedown that he believes that sentiment likely stems from who fans ultimately empathize with as characters throughout the course of their respective journeys.

"I think a lot of times, it is probably easier for people to, instinctively, people root for the underdog, in any scenario, more or less. When you're talking about championships, the underdog is the person who doesn't have it and is trying to gain it, and not necessarily the person who's trying to hold on to it," he said.

"I get that. I feel like that has probably more or less kind of been the gist of my pursuit of the world championship and my relationship to the fans, and stuff like that. And like, I get that. And, I understand it's difficult to kind of wrap your mind around how to keep that same feeling while you are the champion, while you have everything."

MORE: “Hangman” Adam Page Addresses Controversial Photo With Marty Scurll (Exclusive)

Page would assert though that notion is something he has been fighting throughout his time in wrestling, even if his character found resolution in the end of his latest chase.

"I felt that once I won that championship at All In, I had it all. I had the world championship. I felt good about myself. Finally, after everything I had been through. I have a family that I love and get to come home to every weekend," he said. "Fans, I think a lot of times, they don't know, it's maybe a little harder to cheer for somebody who you feel like already has it all, you know? So I think that's been something kind of difficult to, to navigate in my career, I guess."

If you use any quotes from this piece, please H/T The Takedown on SI.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

AEW Dynamite Preview (2/4/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Tommaso Ciampa Breaks Silence On Why He Made the Move to AEW (Exclusive)

The Latest on AJ Styles Potentially Wrestling After His WWE Retirement

The Latest Discussions on Brock Lesnar's Opponent for WrestleMania 42