WWE Star Piper Nevin Gives Concerning Update On Injury and Possible Return

Getting injured is something nobody wants to happen, but given the nature of professional wrestling, the likelihood of it happening is apparent. WWE has several stars taking time off due to a variety of injuries, with Piper Niven being one of them.

Niven has been in the wrestling business since 2007. She's wrestled all across the globe, primarily in the United Kingdom and Japan, before coming to WWE. She would debut as a part of the 2017 Mae Young Classic, eventually signing a deal in 2019 as a part of NXT UK.

Piper Niven's injury and hopes for returning

Piper Niven | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Niven has been rather lucky in her WWE run in terms of injury, not needing to miss much time up until just recently. Back in September, Fightful Select reported that Niven suffered a neck injury and that it was a pretty serious one, and that there hasn't been confirmation on when she could expect to return to the ring.

Piper Niven has now shared an update on social media, responding to a fan who asked how she has been feeling and whether there is a chance she will return to wrestling.

Niven confirmed that she is in a good spot after five months, but said that due to her injury, some days she can only stand for a few minutes at a time. She also makes it clear that she would love to return to wrestling and can't imagine doing anything else, asking everyone to keep their fingers crossed that she recovers.

The truth is I’ve been so quiet as I know you have questions but the fact of the matter is, I don’t… https://t.co/r1DcV0ESrL — Slaygent P (@PiperNivenWWE) February 3, 2026

Her most recent match was on SmackDown in Dublin, Ireland, on August 22nd last year. She, with the help of Alba Fyre and Chelsea Green, scored a victory over Charlotte Flair.

A few of WWE's injured talents

As mentioned, Piper Niven isn't the only WWE star sidelined with an injury. Other SmackDown stars that have been away include Bianca Belair, Elton Prince, Kevin Owens, and more.

Monday Night Raw saw names like JD McDonagh, Sheamus, and Zoey Stark all needing to take time off, with Seth Rollins being a major one as he was forced to vacate the World Heavyweight Championship after winning the title at SummerSlam last year.

Seth Rollins | WWE

NXT, on the other hand, has been far luckier and is only missing a couple of names, such as Adrianna Rizzo and Noam Dar, with Rizzo confirming she would most likely be back around the Spring of this year.

