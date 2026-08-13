The Latest on Roman Reigns' Next Two World Title Defenses

After Roman Reigns defeated CM Punk to capture the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 42, The OTC said he was going to put an end to his part-time stigma. And so far, he's been a man of his word.

Reigns has worked numerous dates throughout the summe and put together three successful title defenses at Backlash, Clash in Italy, and earlier this month at SummerSlam when he finally knocked off Seth Rollins.

If you thought The Tribal Chief would be slowing down as WWE approaches the fall months, think again. Roman Reigns is already being advertised for this year's Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event, which will take place in Houston, Texas the final weekend of November, and a new report has the reigning World Heavyweight Champion penciled in for a title defense in New Orleans, Louisiana on October 10.

Roman Reigns is reportedly set for two big World Title defenses this fall

Roman Reigns | WWE

During the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, the guys noted that a future World Title match between Reigns and LA Knight is currently being discussed, as recent creative developments on Monday night would suggest.

Sources told WrestleVotes that the "strong sense internally" is that Knight will finally get his shot at a one-on-one opportunity against The OTC at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, which would crush the hopes and dreams of those who have the Megastar as the favorite to win this year's men's MITB briefcase.

A Reigns versus Knight match-up would also mean that Roman is scheduled to leave the September 14 edition of Monday Night Raw with the World Heavyweight Championship still in his possession, which should have been heavily expected already, regardless of which Luchador wins the ongoing No. 1 Contender's Tournament.

Lucha Libre AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio put together this tournament with Reigns' blessing in order to book a major main event for the first episode of Raw to be held in Mexico City, Mexico in 15 years.

The expectation within the WWE locker room, according to WrestleVotes, is that Penta will ultimately emerge victorious and face Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship next month.

"A source within WWE views the ongoing tournament as a unique opportunity in the Mexican market, and they believe Penta is the correct choice to capitalize on that, regardless of who is or isn't in the tournament," WrestleVotes said Thursday.

Penta did advance to the tournament semifinals this past Monday night on Raw after he defeated AAA's Laredo Kid in the opening round.