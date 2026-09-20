Rey Mysterio Announces Oba Femi & New Matches for WWE x AAA Worlds Collide

The full card WWE x AAA Worlds Collide this coming Saturday, September 26 has now been unveiled.

AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio revealed the lineup last night during the latest episode of AAA on Fox and confirmed a massive headliner that was first advertised by the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Mysterio himself will be teaming up with CM Punk and AAA Mega Champion El Grande Americano to take on Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh and 2026 Copa Bardahl winner Omos in a trios match. It was also announced that the 2026 King of the Ring winner, Oba Femi, would be making a special appearance in front of the Windy City crowd.

¡¡¡ANUNCIOS DE WORLDS COLLIDE!!! pic.twitter.com/0UYHUZX8Tt — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) September 20, 2026

Among the new matches announced for the show includes a No. 1 Contender's Match for the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship that is currently around the waist of Rey Fenix. The General Managers of all four brands under the WWE umbrella came together to sign off on Axiom, Je'Von Evans, E.K. Prosper and Mini Vikingo facing off in a Fatal 4-Way Match.

Mr. Iguana, La Parka, Adelicious and Mascarita Sagrada will also team together to take on Mini Abismo Negro, Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes and Myka Lockwood in an 8-Person Mixed Tag Team Match.

WWE x AAA Worlds Collide is set to go head-to-head with AEW All Out, which will emanate from a sold out Now Arena in suburban Chicago this coming Saturday night. Unlike All Out, however, there are still no firm plans to broadcast Worlds Collide live. The belief is that the show will be filmed and released at a later date, either on YouTube or for subscribers to Club WWE.

WWE x AAA Worlds Collide card (announced):

CM Punk | WWE

CM Punk, AAA Mega Champion El Grande Americano & AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh & Omos

La Catalina (c) vs. Roxanne Perez for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship

Oba Femi to make a special appearance

Penta & Rey Fenix vs. Daga & Berto w/ Karmen Petrovic & Angel

WWE Women's United States Champion Jacy Jayne & WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid vs. Flammer, La Hiedra & Maravilla

Axiom vs. Mini Vikingo vs. Je’Von Evans vs. E.K. Prosper in a AAA World Cruiserweight Championship #1 Contender Fatal 4-Way Match

Dragon Lee vs. Jack Cartwheel

Mr. Iguana, La Parka, Adelicious & Mascarita Sagrada vs. Mini Abismo Negro, Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes & Myka Lockwood