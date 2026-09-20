Rey Mysterio Announces Oba Femi & New Matches for WWE x AAA Worlds Collide
The full card WWE x AAA Worlds Collide this coming Saturday, September 26 has now been unveiled.
AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio revealed the lineup last night during the latest episode of AAA on Fox and confirmed a massive headliner that was first advertised by the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.
Mysterio himself will be teaming up with CM Punk and AAA Mega Champion El Grande Americano to take on Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh and 2026 Copa Bardahl winner Omos in a trios match. It was also announced that the 2026 King of the Ring winner, Oba Femi, would be making a special appearance in front of the Windy City crowd.
Among the new matches announced for the show includes a No. 1 Contender's Match for the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship that is currently around the waist of Rey Fenix. The General Managers of all four brands under the WWE umbrella came together to sign off on Axiom, Je'Von Evans, E.K. Prosper and Mini Vikingo facing off in a Fatal 4-Way Match.
Mr. Iguana, La Parka, Adelicious and Mascarita Sagrada will also team together to take on Mini Abismo Negro, Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes and Myka Lockwood in an 8-Person Mixed Tag Team Match.
WWE x AAA Worlds Collide is set to go head-to-head with AEW All Out, which will emanate from a sold out Now Arena in suburban Chicago this coming Saturday night. Unlike All Out, however, there are still no firm plans to broadcast Worlds Collide live. The belief is that the show will be filmed and released at a later date, either on YouTube or for subscribers to Club WWE.
WWE x AAA Worlds Collide card (announced):
- CM Punk, AAA Mega Champion El Grande Americano & AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh & Omos
- La Catalina (c) vs. Roxanne Perez for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship
- Oba Femi to make a special appearance
- Penta & Rey Fenix vs. Daga & Berto w/ Karmen Petrovic & Angel
- WWE Women's United States Champion Jacy Jayne & WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid vs. Flammer, La Hiedra & Maravilla
- Axiom vs. Mini Vikingo vs. Je’Von Evans vs. E.K. Prosper in a AAA World Cruiserweight Championship #1 Contender Fatal 4-Way Match
- Dragon Lee vs. Jack Cartwheel
- Mr. Iguana, La Parka, Adelicious & Mascarita Sagrada vs. Mini Abismo Negro, Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes & Myka Lockwood
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino