Rey Mysterio Returns on WWE Raw and Gets Added to WrestleMania 42 Match
It was seven nights ago when Penta was booked to defend his Men's Intercontinental Championship in a Ladder Match at WrestleMania 42, but there had been speculation in recent days that the field for that match wasn't quite set.
It turns out, there was one more spot that needed to be filled, and Rey Mysterio made his surprise return Monday night on WWE Raw in Houston, Texas, to take that spot. He now joins Je'Von Evans, Dragon Lee, Rusev and JD McDonagh as the challengers for Penta's title.
Mysterio appeared moments after Penta, Evans and Lee defeated El Grande Americano and Los Americanos in a six-man tag team bout. He first declared that he was ready to get back into the ring after missing the past two months with a rib injury, and that he had no interest in missing out on WrestleMania for the second year in a row.
He then revealed that he spoke to Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and got himself added to what he said may end up being the greatest ladder match in WWE history.
The returning WWE Hall of Famer was the second addition to the WrestleMania card Monday night. Earlier in the show, it was announced that streamer IShowSpeed will reluctantly team up with World Tag Team Champions Logan Paul and Austin Theory to take on Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and LA Knight in a six-man tag team match.
There are currently 13 matches that have been made official for this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals' and SmackDown commentator Joe Tessitore will reveal which matches will take place on which night of WrestleMania when he appears on ESPN's Get Up Tuesday morning at 9:35 a.m. ET (8:35 a.m. CT).
WrestleMania 42 Card (Announced):
- CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship
- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship
- Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship
- Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's Championship
- AJ Lee (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship
- Penta (c) vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. Rusev vs. JD McDonagh in a Ladder Match for the Men's Intercontinental Championship
- Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams for the Men's United States Championship
- The Irresistible Forces (c) vs. The Bella Twins vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
- Gunther vs. Seth Rollins
- Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi
- Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu in an Unsanctioned Match
- Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio
- Logan Paul, Austin Theory & IShowSpeed vs. Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso & LA Knight
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com