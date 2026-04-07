Rey Mysterio Returns on WWE Raw and Gets Added to WrestleMania 42 Match

It was seven nights ago when Penta was booked to defend his Men's Intercontinental Championship in a Ladder Match at WrestleMania 42, but there had been speculation in recent days that the field for that match wasn't quite set.

It turns out, there was one more spot that needed to be filled, and Rey Mysterio made his surprise return Monday night on WWE Raw in Houston, Texas, to take that spot. He now joins Je'Von Evans, Dragon Lee, Rusev and JD McDonagh as the challengers for Penta's title.

Mysterio appeared moments after Penta, Evans and Lee defeated El Grande Americano and Los Americanos in a six-man tag team bout. He first declared that he was ready to get back into the ring after missing the past two months with a rib injury, and that he had no interest in missing out on WrestleMania for the second year in a row.

He then revealed that he spoke to Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and got himself added to what he said may end up being the greatest ladder match in WWE history.

The returning WWE Hall of Famer was the second addition to the WrestleMania card Monday night. Earlier in the show, it was announced that streamer IShowSpeed will reluctantly team up with World Tag Team Champions Logan Paul and Austin Theory to take on Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and LA Knight in a six-man tag team match.

There are currently 13 matches that have been made official for this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals' and SmackDown commentator Joe Tessitore will reveal which matches will take place on which night of WrestleMania when he appears on ESPN's Get Up Tuesday morning at 9:35 a.m. ET (8:35 a.m. CT).

WrestleMania 42 Card (Announced):

CM Punk | Netflix

CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's Championship

AJ Lee (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Penta (c) vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. Rusev vs. JD McDonagh in a Ladder Match for the Men's Intercontinental Championship

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams for the Men's United States Championship

The Irresistible Forces (c) vs. The Bella Twins vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Gunther vs. Seth Rollins

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu in an Unsanctioned Match

Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio