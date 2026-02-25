Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes & More WWE Stars Announced for Fanatics Games 2026

The Fanatics Games will return in 2026 and a number of WWE Superstars have been announced among the field of competitors.

Women's Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley, 2026 Women's Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan, Cody Rhodes and World Tag Team Champion Jey Uso will all be taking part in the second annual Fanatics Games, which will be held during Fanatics Fest at the Javits Center in New York City July 16–19.

The high-stakes, cross-sport competition will feature every day fans going head-to-head with some of the biggest names in sports for a $1 million grand prize.

Building on the success of its debut in 2025, year two of Fanatics Games will introduce an expanded format, a $2 million total prize pool, and new nationwide qualifying opportunities through an exclusive partnership with DICK’S Sporting Goods.

The Fanatics Games will once again bring together a total group of 50 professional athletes, celebrities, creators, and 50 everyday fans to face off in a scored competition that blends athletic performance with an arena-level spectacle.

The top 10 finishers from the 2025 Fanatics Games are expected to compete once again, including inaugural winner Tom Brady, last year’s runner-up, UFC fighter Justin Gaethje, and reigning “fan champion” Matt Dennish.

“What made Fanatics Games special in year one was seeing fans and world-class athletes compete side by side under the same rules and feed off each other’s energy,” said Lance Fensterman, CEO of Fanatics Events. “In 2026, we’re expanding that competition and giving more fans across the country a direct path to earn their spot. The stakes are higher, the format is sharper, and the games are only getting bigger.”

How can fans earn their way in to compete against the best?

Tom Brady | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fans will have an in-person qualifier option by visiting select DICK’S House of Sport locations across the country, including Knoxville, TN, on May 9; Kennesaw, GA, on May 30; Houston, TX, on June 13; and Boston, MA, on June 28, where they have the chance to compete in a sport-specific challenge.

The top three performers at each event will earn a trip to New York to compete onsite in the Fanatics Games.

Fans who are not located in cities hosting in-person qualifier events will still have the opportunity to apply to compete in Fanatics Games through a video application process, showcasing their skills and sharing why they deserve to compete. Applications can be submitted via the Fanatics Games website or by posting a video to social media using #FanaticsGames.

Additional details regarding qualifiers, competitors, and Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 will be announced in the coming months.