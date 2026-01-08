Several WWE Superstars Among First Announced Fanatics Fest 2026 Participants
Fanatics Fest is set to return to New York City this summer, and several WWE Superstars are among the first 30 athletes who have been announced for the annual four-day event.
The Javits Center will host the massive celebration of sports, culture, and collectibles from Thursday, July 16, through Sunday, July 19, with seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady tapped to headline the festivities, alongside actor and comedian Kevin Hart.
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo helped reveal a large slate of athletes who have joined the talent line-up this year, when he streamed a WWE 2K25 Royal Rumble Match online Wednesday night.
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, World Tag Team Champion Jey Uso, Women's Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY, Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and Tiffany Stratton were all announced for the event.
Other participants include New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, as well as Kevin Durant of the Houston Rockets, the New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Karl-Anthony Towns, NBA Hall of Famers Patrick Ewing, Allen Iverson, and Grant Hill, and boxing legend Mike Tyson.
Skattebo himself, who is currently recovering from season-ending ankle surgery, will lead a trio of New York Giants starters who are also scheduled to appear, with quarterback Jaxson Dart and wide receiver Malik Nabers set to join him.
Who will emerge victorious in the 2026 Fanatics Games?
It's unclear at this time if any or all of the announced athletes will also participate in the 2026 Fanatics Games.
The skills competition debuted in 2025 with 100 different athletes, celebrities, and fans getting the opportunity to showcase their skills across multiple sports, including football, basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer, and professional wrestling.
Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting quarterback Tom Brady took home another title when he scored nearly 400 combined points to claim the $1 million grand prize. He awarded $5000 to each of the fans who participated in the games and donated the remainder to charity.
The UFC's Justin Gaethje was the next closest competitor with 345.4 total points. Many WWE stars utilized last year's event to advance their ongoing storylines through viral social media videos.
The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More
CM Punk Fiercely Defends Jey Uso From Online Criticism
Booker T Weighs In On Chris Jericho's Rumored WWE Return
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin Gets Brutally Honest About John Cena's WWE Heel Turn
CM Punk Shares Honest Take On Controversial Cena vs Gunther Finish
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com