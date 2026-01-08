Several WWE Superstars Among First Announced Fanatics Fest 2026 Participants

Fanatics Fest is set to return to New York City this summer, and several WWE Superstars are among the first 30 athletes who have been announced for the annual four-day event.

The Javits Center will host the massive celebration of sports, culture, and collectibles from Thursday, July 16, through Sunday, July 19, with seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady tapped to headline the festivities, alongside actor and comedian Kevin Hart.

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo helped reveal a large slate of athletes who have joined the talent line-up this year, when he streamed a WWE 2K25 Royal Rumble Match online Wednesday night.

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, World Tag Team Champion Jey Uso, Women's Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY, Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and Tiffany Stratton were all announced for the event.

Other participants include New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, as well as Kevin Durant of the Houston Rockets, the New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Karl-Anthony Towns, NBA Hall of Famers Patrick Ewing, Allen Iverson, and Grant Hill, and boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Skattebo himself, who is currently recovering from season-ending ankle surgery, will lead a trio of New York Giants starters who are also scheduled to appear, with quarterback Jaxson Dart and wide receiver Malik Nabers set to join him.

Who will emerge victorious in the 2026 Fanatics Games?

Tom Brady waves at Detroit Lions fans at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, November 2, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's unclear at this time if any or all of the announced athletes will also participate in the 2026 Fanatics Games.

The skills competition debuted in 2025 with 100 different athletes, celebrities, and fans getting the opportunity to showcase their skills across multiple sports, including football, basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer, and professional wrestling.

Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting quarterback Tom Brady took home another title when he scored nearly 400 combined points to claim the $1 million grand prize. He awarded $5000 to each of the fans who participated in the games and donated the remainder to charity.

The UFC's Justin Gaethje was the next closest competitor with 345.4 total points. Many WWE stars utilized last year's event to advance their ongoing storylines through viral social media videos.

