Rhea Ripley's Injury Leads to WWE Night of Champions Change
WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley has been removed from the marketing for this month's Night of Champions Premium Live Event.
When the official poster for the annual Saudi Arabia PLE was unveiled earlier this month it featured WWE Champion Cody Rhodes front and center, flanked by Ripley, Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and Men's United States Champion Trick Williams.
Following the announcement this past Friday night on SmackDown that Mami is undergoing weekly evaluation for the knee injury she suffered at Clash in Italy, Rhea Ripley has now been replaced on the official Night of Champions poster by Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton.
This could be a sign that WWE is expecting Ripley to remain out of action for a few more weeks, but there's been no official timeline given for her return. This could also be a significant development for the Women's United States Championship.
Since Chelsea Green became the inaugural Women's United States Champion in December of 2024, the title has yet to be defended on a Premium Live Event. Every time it has changed hands, the match was either held at Saturday Night's Main Event or on an episode of SmackDown.
The card for a Night of Champions show is typically built around numerous title defenses, but so far, none have officially been booked for the Saturday, June 27 edition.
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will be putting his title on the line this coming Friday night against Gunther, with Sami Zayn as the special guest referee. If Women's World Champion Liv Morgan is going to be at Night of Champions, it will likely be in the Queen of the Ring Tournament finals.
Trick Williams has said that he will defend his Men's United States Championship in Saudi Arabia, but his challenger has not yet been determined. Carmelo Hayes and Ricky Saints will be facing each other on Friday in a No. 1 Contender's Match.
If Tiffany Stratton ultimately does defend her Women's United States Championship at Night of Champions, Jade Cargill would have to be considered the favorite to challenge her.
After costing Stratton and Chelsea Green their tag team match against Michin and B-Fab this past Friday night, Cargill stuck Tiffany with a Jaded slam before eyeing her Women's U.S. Title belt.
We'll keep you up to date on both the card for Night of Champions, and the injury status of Rhea Ripley just as soon as more information is made available.
WWE Night of Champions card (announced):
- King of the Ring Tournament Finals: Oba Femi vs. Jey Uso or Je'Von Evans
- Queen of the Ring Tournament Finals: IYO SKY vs. Women's World Champion Liv Morgan or Charlotte Flair
- Steel Cage Match: Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker
- Trick Williams (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes or Ricky Saints for the Men's United States Championship
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com