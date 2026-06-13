WWE SmackDown Results (6/12/26): King and Queen of the Ring Tournament Semifinals Now Set

This evening's episode of WWE SmackDown took place at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

Last week's episode saw Dominik Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez of The Judgment Day advance in the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments. Moving each one of them closer to a coveted title shot at SummerSlam this August.

You can check out the quick match results for this evening's episode of SmackDown by scrolling to the bottom of the article.

WWE SmackDown results:

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown kicked off with Cody Rhodes entering the building. He speaks with General Manager Nick Aldis, who informs him he hasn't yet heard what Gunther's stipulation will be, but promises we'll get his answer tonight. Rhodes bumps into The Usos and Jey informs him that he'll be winning the King of the Ring and coming after his title at SummerSlam.

Cody is cool with that and tells Jey he deserves it, he just hopes that it's his decision and not Roman Reigns. Rhodes walks away leaving Jimmy and Jey to ponder what he said.

"I'm coming for that WWE Championship at SummerSlam."



Can Jey Uso take one step closer to becoming King of the Ring tonight on #SmackDown?! @CodyRhodes | @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/sqagad0dG9 — WWE (@WWE) June 13, 2026

Cathy Kelley speaks with Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab backstage. Cargill is confident she'll win Queen of the Ring for the second time and tells Rhea Ripley to heal up because she's coming for her title at SummerSlam.

In the opening contest of the evening, Charlotte Flair took on Jade Cargill, Lyra Valkyria, and Sol Ruca in the first round of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. This match saw interference from both Michin and B-Fab, which caused Tiffany Stratton and Alexa Bliss to hit the ring and tip things in Flair's favor. The finish of the match saw Flair lock Valkyria in the Figure Eight to win via submission.

WHAT. A. FINISH.



Charlotte Flair is moving on in the Queen of the Ring Tournament!! 👑@MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/Gn6aAcD2rd — WWE (@WWE) June 13, 2026

Things are getting chaotic backstage

Cathy Kelley catches up with Tiffany Stratton backstage, who makes it clear she's not best friends with Charlotte Flair, but knew she needed to assist tonight. B-Fab and Michin try to attack Stratton, but Chelsea Green runs in with a kendo stick to defend her. This gets a huge reaction from the live crowd.

Elsewhere backstage, The Usos are in the locker room talking about tonight's match, and Jacob Fatu comes in. They want to know what he's doing there, Fatu said he's there to speak with Solo Sikoa. The plot thickens.

We get another vignette from Blake Monroe, this time she's targeting Charlotte Flair. The camera shifts to Nick Aldis' office, where he speaks with Gunther, who says his stipulation for next week's match is that he gets to pick the referee. Aldis agrees and asks who it is. Gunther said he'll find out later tonight.

Elsewhere backstage, Finn Balor speaks with Cathy Kelley. They are interrupted by R-Truth, who talks about getting The Judgment Day back together. Damian Priest shows up, and words are exchanged before Balor leaves. Priest practically begs Truth not to trust everyone. We'll see if that sinks in.

What's the stipulation?! 🤔@Gunther_AUT wants HIS CHOICE of who will be the referee for his WWE Championship Match against @CodyRhodes... 👀 pic.twitter.com/NoMhifQPli — WWE (@WWE) June 13, 2026

Scream Mode in action

Things finally returned to the ring, where we saw WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Paige and Brie Bella take on Fatal Influence in a non-title match. After constant interference from Jacy Jayne, the referee ejects her from ringside. The finish saw Brie assist Paige in reversing a small package from Fallon Henley to one of her own to score the pinfall victory for her team.

Backstage, Sami Zayn continues to rant at a planked-out Johnny Gargano about his current situation. Zayn inadvertently gets some advice from Candice LeRae who was actually talking to her husband instead.

Los Garza and Matt Cardona find Danhausen in his laboratory and try to pay him off to favor the Spurs and the Knicks in game five of the NBA Finals. Kit Wilson comes in furious revealing that since he's been gone, Danhausen has broken The Miz's brain. Wilson ends up getting electrocuted as Danhausen leaves and Miz continues to spout a bunch of his old catchphrases.

Sami Zayn comes to the ring to speak to the WWE Universe. He's not overly thrilled with the crowd reaction compared to what he was getting overseas. Zayn asks Cody Rhodes to come to the ring so they can finally clear the air. Rhodes comes out and asks him what he wants to talk about. Zayn said there's been a pattern of misunderstandings over the last few months that when he helps Cody he ends up paying the price for it.

Can Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn bury the hatchet?

Zayn wants to know whether this is a series of accidents and wants Rhodes to tell him the truth. Rhodes said he shouldn't need to explain how things work in professional wrestling to Zayn and tries to touch on their history together. Zayn points out that he was the first one there at WrestleMania 40 to celebrate him finishing his story, and notes that everyone else who joined that night is no longer his friend.

Rhodes said this is about the WWE Championship and told Zayn the truth: the WWE Universe has turned its back on him because he's not the same person he once was. Cody tells Zayn he'll never be WWE Champion. Zayn slaps Rhodes and immediately tries to apologize. Rhodes slaps him back and asks him if they are good. Zayn leaves the ring in frustration and grabs a steel chair before throwing it down and leaving instead.

Backstage, Jacob Fatu approaches Solo Sikoa in the locker room. Fatu tells Sikoa that he has a message from The OTC to come home. Sikoa said that's not home, that's a dog house, and now Fatu is his lap dog and wants to know what happened to him. Sikoa tells Fatu to tell Roman he's not coming back, and Reigns can go to hell. Fatu said he understands, but he made his decision, and he'll stand on business, so he's coming for him. Sikoa said if Roman wants him back, he can come and get him.

Back in the ring, Rey Fenix defeated Axiom to successfully defend the AAA Cruiserweight Championship on WWE programming for the first time.

Gunther makes his choice

Backstage, Gunther returned to Nick Aldis' office and informed him that he had decided that Sami Zayn would be the special guest referee in his WWE Championship match next week against Cody Rhodes.

Well this changes things... 🤯@Gunther_AUT has picked SAMI ZAYN to be the referee in his WWE Championship Match against @CodyRhodes! pic.twitter.com/HmSPFz3FFx — WWE (@WWE) June 13, 2026

WWE United States Champion Trick Williams and Lil Yachty come to the ring. Williams owns up to losing last week in the King of the Ring match and admits it was a wake-up call for him. Trick said it makes him want to step his game up even further. Ricky Saints interrupted Williams, but before he could even get to the ring, Carmelo Hayes came out and cut Saints off, making it to the ring first.

Hayes wants Williams to make up his mind who the number one contender is for the United States Championship. Melo and Saints bicker, and Williams tells them to figure it out, and whoever wins between them can get the title shot. Williams goes to leave, but Saints shoves Hayes into Trick's back, sending him stumbling out of the ring. Hayes and Saints throw hands before Trick got back in the ring and laid them both out.

Backstage, Solo Sikoa finds Royce Keys and informs him that The Bloodline is in the building and warns him about what they are going to do in the main event. Sikoa once again offers Keys his help to balance things out later on.

It's Tiffy and Chelsea time?

We get back to some in-ring action, which saw Tiffany Stratton and Chelsea Green team up for the first time to take on Michin and B-Fab. The finish saw Jade Cargill get involved, pulling Stratton off the ring apron, leaving Green in a two-on-one situation. Michin hits Green with a Styles Clash to score the pinfall victory for her team. After the match, Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab beat down Stratton in the ring.

Cathy Kelley speaks with Kiana James backstage. James complained about doing everything for Giulia but when she needed her last week, she let her down. Giulia comes in and said she needed Kiana's help with her English and contracts, but now how to be a fighter. James said she has eclipsed Giulia who responds by slapping her and walking away.

Finn Balor is showing walking backstage and he runs into his former Bullet Club stablemate Tama Tonga. Tama said it's been a long time and welcomes Balor to SmackDown. Balor doesn't respond and keeps walking.

Elsewhere, Cody Rhodes complains to Nick Aldis about Gunther's decision. Rhodes said Zayn is all over the place and calls him a wreck. Zayn is listening behind him. Rhodes asks if they are good, and Zayn repeats the things Rhodes just said about him before wishing him luck next week. Cody looks very uneasy.

Who will advance in the King of the Ring?

Cathy Kelly speaks with LA Knight backstage before the main event. Knight knows the odds are stacked against him with The Bloodline in the building but declares if he becomes King of the Ring he's going to be a big problem for Roman Reigns.

In the main event of the evening, thanks to assists from Jimmy Uso and inadvertently from Solo Sikoa, Jey Uso defeated LA Knight, Finn Balor, and Royce Keys to advance to the semi-finals of the King of the Ring Tournament.

A few people keeping a close eye on @RealRoyceKeys. 👀 pic.twitter.com/GlPb6JPCwt — WWE (@WWE) June 13, 2026

Jey Uso celebrated his victory declaring he's going to shock the world as WWE SmackDown went off the air.

WWE SmackDown quick results:

Charlotte Flair defeated Jade Cargill, Sol Ruca, and Lyra Valkyria to advance to the semi-finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Paige and Brie Bella defeated Fatal Influence in a non-title match

Rey Fenix defeated Axiom to return the AAA Cruiserweight Championship

Michin and B-Fab defeated Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton

Jey Uso defeated LA Knight, Finn Balor, and Royce Keys to advance to the semi-finals of the King of the Ring Tournament