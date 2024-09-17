Rhea Ripley Reveals Her Choice For War Games Team, Post-Judgement Day Split Feelings & More
Rhea Ripley joined the most recent "Casual Conversations with The Classic" episode from the YouTube Channel The Wrestling Classic, where they touched on several topics, including how she felt after the Judgement Day split, going viral, who'd she choose for her War Games team, and more.
On her 'Team Rhea' vs. 'Team Liv' War Games dream team:
So it'd be me, I want to say it would probably be Bianca, Jade... Umm, who else would I pick? I feel like I would...oh, it's hard because they don't get along. I would have said IYO and Kyrie because IYO's been in a few and she's won a lot of War Games as well and then Kyrie she doesn't ever give up, like, she smashed her face on the announce table and just continued.
On the Judgement Day split:
The Judgement Day was really family to me. It really was. It helped my career so much more than I can actually put into words cause I feel like that was when I started opening up and feeling comfortable going out there in front of the crowd cause I had the boys that I could fall back on, so it was really emotional for me.
She continues:
I saw something come out about Judgement Day members, a specific one crying back stage after everything... I'm not ashamed of it that was me. I was upset. I was like the last two and a half yers of my life is going to be like, it's changed now, like I can't go back to that, like they were my boys, they were my family, and it was erally sad.
On going viral:
Rhea is asked whether going viral for things like the pretzel pin, the stink face to Nia Jax, or licking people's faces was planned or spur of the moment.
The pretzel pin:
Yeah, so like the pin... I've been doing the pin since I was a child in Australia... Back home we called it the sexy pin and I just thought it was really funny.
The stink face:
The stink face was kind of spur of the moment to see how far I would go. A little bit of chatter beforehand but I didn't know how comfortable I was going to be in that moment so I remember like getting to it and I was like, I'm going to do the stink face and I was like, what do I do before the stink face, and I started like thinking too much in my head, and then I was like you know what I'm just going to do it and then that's where like the whole buildup for it came.
Licking faces:
Even the licking of the face. The one with Dom I was like I'm gonna lick your face because, like, you're mine, like that's what we do, it's our thing. And then the one with Liv, that was just completely spur of the moment. I saw Dom looking at me and I was like 'She's mine', I was like I just owned your new girl, what are you going to do about it? Like claiming your property.
Watch the full 22-minute interview below.
