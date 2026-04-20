Rhea Ripley Tops Jade Cargill to Win the WWE Women's Championship

Mami is back on top of the women's division.

Rhea Ripley defeated Jade Cargill Sunday night at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas to win the WWE Women's Championship for the second time in her career, making her an overall four-time world champion (omitting her NXT and NXT UK title runs).

The crowd of 50,000 plus that packed into Allegiant Stadium was overwhelmingly in support of Ripley, who once again came off like a top superstar in the company, if not the top superstar.

MAMI IS THE NEW WWE WOMEN'S CHAMPION!!! 🏆



A fourth World Title for @RheaRipley_WWE!



Stream #WrestleMania LIVE RIGHT NOW on the @espn app!



➡️ https://t.co/jKAIj8nxxt pic.twitter.com/Ows7A0WKQT — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2026

Cargill wrestled arguably the best match of her career, and nearly pulled out the victory thanks to Michin and B-Fab. Jade's new cronies attempted to interfere in the final few moments of the match-up, but IYO SKY rushed down to the ring to help even the odds for her friend and tag team partner.

After SKY had taken out Michin and B-Fab, Ripley blasted Cargill with a massive headbutt and attempted a Riptide. Jade would slip out and hit Rhea flush with a pump kick.

She then went for a Jaded Slam, but Ripley rolled through. She hooked Jade's left arm for one of the smoothest counters of the weekend, and this time landed the Riptide to win the title.

Rhea Ripley was one of several stars to win championship gold at WrestleMania 42

Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill | WWE

Ripley's victory finished the trend of the weekend, as every major women's championship that was defended in Las Vegas changed hands.

It started with the Women's Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way Match on Saturday night, where Brie Bella and the returning Paige outlasted three other teams to win the belts for the first time in their careers.

Becky Lynch followed suit by defeating AJ Lee to win her third Women's Intercontinental Championship, and then Liv Morgan knocked off Stephanie Vaquer to capture the Women's World Championship.

The men's titleholders had a bit better success rate, highlighted by Cody Rhodes defeating Randy Orton in the main event Saturday night to retain the WWE Championship.

Cody Rhodes | WWE

Penta also managed to hang onto his Men's Intercontinental Championship by winning an absolutely stellar six-man ladder match. However, it was Trick Williams who knocked off Sami Zayn to become the new Men's United States Champion.

This will be Rhea Ripley's second run with the WWE Women's Title, and her first since 2021 when she held the Raw Women's Championship. You read that correctly, the old Raw title now calls SmackDown home. And after she weathered the Storm, so too does Mami.

Jade Cargill's reign now comes to an end after 169 days. She won the gold for the first time in her career back at Saturday Night's Main Event in November, but she only ever defended the title twice. Cargill defeated Jordynne Grace on the February 13 edition of SmackDown and lost to Ripley Sunday night.