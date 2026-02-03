Ricochet Claims WWE Run Tarnished His Legacy

Ricochet has had an incredible career spanning the independent scene, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Lucha Underground, WWE, and now All Elite Wrestling. He has held gold in every organization he has worked for, and his wrestling style has been highly influential on the current scene.

Despite the success and incredible highs, Ricochet himself doesn't look at a particular part of his career with rose-tinted glasses.

Getting back on track after his WWE career

Ricochet responded to a post on social media that showed a clip of him wrestling AJ Styles in WWE, to which Ricochet responded, "That's not me. That was a watered down, different universe version of me. Two completely different people."

During an interview on The Mark Hoke Show, Ricochet further explained his run in WWE and compared it to what he is currently doing in AEW.

"The Ricochet that I am now is the same Ricochet that I was on the independent scene and in Japan, and doing the things that got me popular to where I am today." Ricochet

He specifically mentions the promotional material that was hyping the arrival of himself, Aleister Black, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa as they moved from NXT to the main roster. Ricochet compares that main roster run to Thanos snapping away the Marvel Universe and causing a blip in his career.

"That's how I put Ricochet's wrestling career, is like that five years was being blipped away to a different universe. It just wasn't what I was doing, it wasn't me, and coming back to AEW and finding that love it's like when Tony Stark finally defeated Thanos and all those people came back. That's kind of how I feel like Ricochet finally came back to what he was doing...that five years really tarnished Ricochet’s wrestling legacy." Ricochet

He does point out the good things, such as meeting his wife, the friends he made, the platform he had, and so on, but makes it clear that he means this only about his wrestling career.

Ricochet's AEW work

Ricochet joined All Elite Wrestling in the summer of 2024, making an appearance at that year's All In as an entrant in the Casino Gauntlet match. While he wouldn't win in his debut, he did quickly move into title contention as he challenged for the International title and the Continental Classic.

Ricochet makes his first address as the inaugural AEW National Champion tonight on Collision | All Elite Wrestling

This AEW run also saw Ricochet return to New Japan, getting the chance to challenge for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at the AEW and NJPW Wrestle Dynasty event, headlining the show in the Tokyo Dome.

Championship success has been achieved as well, with Ricochet becoming the inaugural AEW National Champion. He won the belt at Full Gear last year and has since defended it in ROH, the independent scene, AEW, and CMLL.

