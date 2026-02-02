Update on Dominik Mysterio's WWE Status

After not appearing over the weekend at the Royal Rumble, we have an update on the injury status of Dominik Mysterio heading into tonight's episode of WWE Raw.

Last month, during the AAA Guerra De Titanes event in Mexico, Dominik Mysterio suffered a shoulder injury in a tag match that featured him and El Grande Americano taking on the team of Rey Mysterio and Rey Fenix.

Later in the month, it was reported that Mysterio wouldn't require surgery for the injury, and many expected him back in the fold in time for the Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia. Which made his absence in Saturday's match all the more surprising. But we now have an update on his status.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Dominik Mysterio is expected to return imminently and is scheduled to be backstage at tonight's episode of WWE Raw in Philadelphia. The Intercontinental Champion hasn't competed on WWE programming since regaining the title against John Cena back in November at Survivor Series.

Despite suffering the shoulder injury almost two months ago, Mysterio hasn't been stripped of the Intercontinental Championship. However, we wouldn't be surprised to see General Manager Adam Pearce force Dirty Dom to defend his title upon return sooner rather than later.

What to expect from tonight's episode of WWE Raw

The fallout of Saturday's Royal Rumble event will be felt this evening on WWE Raw. Both Rumble winners, Roman Reigns and Liv Morgan, have been announced to appear on this evening's broadcast. It's unknown if either will declare which title they'll be going after later this year at WrestleMania 42.

As of this writing, the only match currently announced for this evening will see Raquel Rodriguez of The Judgment Day challenge Stephanie Vaquer in a Philly Street Fight for the WWE Women's World Championship.

Who leaves as Women's World Champion when @Steph_Vaquer defends against The Judgment Day's @RaquelWWE in a Philly Street Fight TONIGHT on #WWERaw?!



📺 8e/5p on @netflix pic.twitter.com/7AWdY9PtGl — WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2026

This match alone could have serious implications on Dominik Mysterio's potential return this evening and how things might shake out in the weeks ahead for The Judgment Day. Between Morgan tossing Rodriguez out of the Rumble and outside interference that wouldn't result in a disqualification, all eyes should be on the Women's World Title match later this evening.

