Bobby Lashley Explains Why so Many Injuries Take Place in AEW

Bobby Lashley is currently sidelined from AEW with an injury, but he wouldn't have done anything differently.

Former WWE Champion and current AEW star Bobby Lashley has been sidelined from action with an undisclosed injury he suffered during the Casino Gauntlet match back at Full Gear in November. This isn't the first time this particular match has caused issues in AEW, as multiple women found themselves on the sidelines after competing in the Casino Gauntlet match at All In: Texas.

While injuries seem to frequently take place in AEW, it's not for the reason that many people think.

Bobby Lashley | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling's Bobby Lashley was a recent guest on The Mega Powers Podcast. When asked about how things are going following his recent injury, Lashley explained how the mindset of the AEW locker room is unlike anything else he's ever been part of.

"One thing, AEW is amazing," Bobby Lashley said. "I mean, you saw the crowd right now. No one else can do that. No one else has done that. I've been in every organization. No one else is doing that. That speaks magnitude. And these guys put themselves on the line. Just look at the amount of people that are injured right now. You don't get injured by doing something you don't want to do.

"You get injured by doing something you pour your whole f---ing life into, and you get injured. People like Swerve, y'all saw him, right? He's a f---ing star across the board. Will Ospreay, superstar. Kenny Omega, superstar. These guys, Darby Allin, like every one of these -- Moxley has been killing it, superstar. And we are putting our lives on the line. And people are coming because of that. It's crazy. So there is a learning curve that I've had to do because of coming over here."

Bobby Lashley admits coming to AEW has been a learning curve for him

Lashley would go on to detail the learning curve he's undertaken since joining All Elite Wrestling and why he believes the locker room mentality will get fans to support the company.

"Sometimes in other organizations, it's who you are," Bobby Lashley continued. "These guys are like, 'Don't think about who I am. Think about what I'm doing.' And I'm watching matches, and I'm like, holy sh*t! And then if you think of a different mentality, you say, how much is he getting paid? Right? They don't give a f*ck about that. That's not what they're thinking about.

Bobby Lashley | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

"They're thinking about, 'We are going to make this place amazing.' And it's a learning curve for me, because I'm having to witness this, and I'm like, what the f*ck? I only came into WWE; they are the business. And then I came over here after a lot of time. I was in TNA, and there was still something different. Here, it's different. I'm seeing what these guys are doing, man. People will get behind them because of what they're doing, they're giving themselves."

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

AEW Reportedly on the Verge of Signing Another Free Agent

Randy Orton Reveals the Greatest WWE Entrance Theme of All Time

Update on Dominik Mysterio's WWE Status

New Report Answers Whether Brie Bella’s Royal Rumble Return Was a One-Off