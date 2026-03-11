Ridge Holland Believes Big E’s Neck Injury Also Ended His Own WWE Career
On March 11, 2022, during a live edition of WWE SmackDown, the life and career of Big E was changed forever.
As he'd done hundreds of times before, Big E teamed with Kofi Kingston, this time, taking on Ridge Holland and Sheamus. But with the action in full swing, disaster struck when Holland gave E a belly-to-belly suplex at ringside. The New Day star landed high on his neck, and it was later revealed that he suffered fractures to his C1 and C6 vertebrae.
Although he was able to avoid surgery and any damage to his spinal cord, Big E hasn't wrestled since. In fact, earlier in 2026, he officially confirmed his retirement, writing that it was an "immeasurable gift" to perform for fans around the world.
Shortly after the announcement, Big E told The Takedown's own Jon Alba that his doctor urged him to never wrestle again, even if given the all-clear by others.
Big E's neck injury also had a big impact on Ridge Holland
In the immediate aftermath of the incident, Ridge Holland was verbally attacked on social media and even received death threats. This is despite Big E publicly stating on several occasions that he has no ill will towards Holland for the accident.
Holland remained on SmackDown until late 2023, when he returned to NXT and was eventually repackaged before being released in November 2025. The star's exit was a source of great controversy as he was injured and required surgery at the time.
In a new interview with Mike Rand, Holland, real name
Luke Menzies, looked back on his WWE career and discussed his recent surgeries. During the conversation, the star reflected on the incident with Big E and admitted he "never really got past it."
"Big E was a huge star and so loved. There was a massive backlash, and even me being relatively new on the roster as well, even to the higher ups and the old boys who've been around, they're going to have to point the finger at somebody, and yeah, they pointed the finger at me."
"I think it kind of always hung over me as a black cloud during my career. I never really got past it. I couldn't shake it. It was something that it is what it is. Big E's career, unfortunately, ended that day, but I think so did mine in a way. At least my career with WWE. I'll always regret it."
Although he's been unable to wrestle, Big E has remained active within WWE and regularly appears on television.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
James Holder is a news and feature writer for The Takedown on SI. After realizing as a teenager that he didn’t have the talent to be a professional sportsperson or sing in a band, James decided to write about those who did. This saw him earn a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism and Sports Studies before going on to review music for Distorted Sound Magazine, Rock Sins, and Noizze Magazine while running his own sport and music blog. However, in 2020, his love of pro wrestling took him in a completely new direction, and he joined the team at Inside The Ropes, eventually becoming Head Writer and Site Manager. A spell with TJR Wrestling followed before he eventually landed with SI in February 2026. James currently lives in Dudley, England, where he spends his time surrounded by family, studying history, and listening to heavy metal far too loudly, while being regularly let down by his favorite sports teams.Follow JamesHolder89