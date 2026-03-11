Ridge Holland Believes Big E’s Neck Injury Also Ended His Own WWE Career

On March 11, 2022, during a live edition of WWE SmackDown, the life and career of Big E was changed forever.

As he'd done hundreds of times before, Big E teamed with Kofi Kingston, this time, taking on Ridge Holland and Sheamus. But with the action in full swing, disaster struck when Holland gave E a belly-to-belly suplex at ringside. The New Day star landed high on his neck, and it was later revealed that he suffered fractures to his C1 and C6 vertebrae.

Although he was able to avoid surgery and any damage to his spinal cord, Big E hasn't wrestled since. In fact, earlier in 2026, he officially confirmed his retirement, writing that it was an "immeasurable gift" to perform for fans around the world.

Shortly after the announcement, Big E told The Takedown's own Jon Alba that his doctor urged him to never wrestle again, even if given the all-clear by others.

WWE superstar Big E taunts Bobby Lashley | CHRIS NIEVES/ROCKFORD REGISTER STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK

Big E's neck injury also had a big impact on Ridge Holland

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, Ridge Holland was verbally attacked on social media and even received death threats. This is despite Big E publicly stating on several occasions that he has no ill will towards Holland for the accident.

Holland remained on SmackDown until late 2023, when he returned to NXT and was eventually repackaged before being released in November 2025. The star's exit was a source of great controversy as he was injured and required surgery at the time.

In a new interview with Mike Rand, Holland, real name

Luke Menzies, looked back on his WWE career and discussed his recent surgeries. During the conversation, the star reflected on the incident with Big E and admitted he "never really got past it."

"Big E was a huge star and so loved. There was a massive backlash, and even me being relatively new on the roster as well, even to the higher ups and the old boys who've been around, they're going to have to point the finger at somebody, and yeah, they pointed the finger at me."

"I think it kind of always hung over me as a black cloud during my career. I never really got past it. I couldn't shake it. It was something that it is what it is. Big E's career, unfortunately, ended that day, but I think so did mine in a way. At least my career with WWE. I'll always regret it."

Although he's been unable to wrestle, Big E has remained active within WWE and regularly appears on television.