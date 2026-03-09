Pat McAfee Addresses WWE Future Amid Absence From Commentary

It does not sound like Pat McAfee has plans to return to the commentary desk on Raw or SmackDown any time soon, but as they say, never say never.

The former All-Pro NFL punter stepped away from WWE last summer and later revealed on an episode of The Pat McAfee Show that he was experiencing severe brain fog and mental exhaustion.

"As Money in the Bank was happening, I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is it.’ I finally hit [a wall]. And I never thought it was going to happen.”

"It feels like that business has kind of passed me by a little bit ... I feel like the biz is in a good spot without me."



Pat McAfee says he doesn't expect to return to his role as WWE commentator any time soon pic.twitter.com/dQrbaeEzaV — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 9, 2026

The expectation has long been that McAfee would return to his analyst role alongside lead Monday Night Raw commentator Michael Cole at some point, but that no longer appears to be the case.

McAfee was conducting an Instagram Live session Sunday night and he was asked by a viewer about his potential return to WWE. Surprisingly, he said one is not in the cards at this point in time, but did not rule one out in the future.

"Right now it does not feel like it is something that's supposed to happen. Feels like that business has kind of passed me by a little bit. Grew up loving it, dreamed of working it. I feel honored that I had the opportunity to work alongside the G.O.A.T., Michael Cole, but I feel like the business in a good spot without me. I'll continue to watch."

McAfee's career outside of WWE continues to blossom

Pat McAfee comes to the aid of Michael Cole | WWE.com

McAfee last appeared on WWE programming in September when he was a surprise guest at WWE Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis, the very city where he spent all eight years of his NFL career. He has not wrestled since his clash with former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at WWE Backlash 2025.

The news from McAfee on his Instagram is contrary to what WWE officials reportedly believed earlier this year. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select had heard toward the end of January that those within the company expected McAfee to be back in some capacity relatively soon, but opportunities continue to present themselves to him outside the world of professional wrestling.

Pat McAfee will be leading the charge on ESPN's coverage of NFL free agency this year, as his show will go live on the air at 12 p.m. ET today, just as the so-called legal tampering period gets underway.

Be a friend, tell a friend..



FREE AGENCY FRENZY is about to be a GREAT time tomorrow@AdamSchefter’s LIVE in The ThunderDome@danorlovsky7 and @PSchrags AS WELL



The boys’ll be buzzin.. $$$ will be earned



DREAMS WILL COME TRUE



Hope you’ll join us



12-3Eastern ESPN/YouTube pic.twitter.com/sy7H1AkdpT — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 8, 2026

Free agent deals are expected to be announced early and often this afternoon, and lead NFL reporters and analysts Adam Schefter, Peter Schrager and Dan Orlovsky will be joining McAfee inside the ThunderDome to break down all these new contracts as they happen in real time.

With McAfee tied up elsewhere, Michael Cole and Corey Graves on WWE Raw, and Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett on WWE SmackDown, will continue to be the main roster commentary pairings moving forward.