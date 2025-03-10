Rikishi Wants 'The New Drip' From John Cena After WWE Heel Turn
Rikishi thinks John Cena may be ready to his embrace his roots.
Cena shocked the professional wrestling world with his WWE Elimination Chamber heel turn on Cody Rhodes, and many have speculated where things go from here on the road to their match for the WWE Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 41.
Rikishi pondered that question on his "Off the Top" podcast, with the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2015 inductee bring up the potential of Cena going back to his "Doctor of Thuganomics" past for the next chapter.
"All of us, it shocked the whole world. It made people that don’t watch professional wrestling, because all the sudden, John Cena’s a well-known guy, in and out the squared circle, and news all across the entertainment world, besides the professional wrestling world. So hey, I think, boy, oh boy. I kind of see Thugonomics coming back to the roots."- Rikishi
He also mentioned that for Cena to be "relevant to the new era," a revamped style may be necessary to stand alongside "The Final Boss" The Rock and Travis Scott.
"All the kids back in the day, even some of my kids, my grandkids, there was John Cena with the jerseys, but to add on to that collection of the real hardcore fans of just professional wrestling and general for John Cena, it’d be nice to have a new action figure of the new drip of the John Cena, the heel John Cena."- Rikishi
Cena is chasing a record-setting 17th World Championship reign when he challenges Rhodes at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Rikishi will also have his eyes on the other World Championship showdown between his son, Jey Uso, and current champion Gunther.
H/T Fightful for the transcription.
