Writer For WWE And The Rock Denies John Cena Heel Turn Rumors
Rumors of plans for John Cena to turn heel at WrestleMania 41 instead of at Elimination Chamber appear to have been false.
That's at least what Brian Gewirtz is saying. Gewirtz is The Rock's personal writer who now works for his company, Seven Bucks Promotions, as well as a long-tenured former head writer for WWE.
"0 for 2", Gewirtz wrote on X in response to a post referencing a report by Wrestling Observer Newsletter that said WWE's original plan was for Cena to turn heel at the WrestleMania 41 main event.
A couple days ago, Gewirtz also called out another rumor from Meltzer on why The Rock didn't participate in a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.
No, I said your reasoning for him not doing Mania (not having enough time to get in ring shape) was wrong and it 100% was.- Brian Gewirtz
Gewirtz then doubled-down on his statement after a fan pointed out The Rock had himself commented on the matter on an episode of the Pat McAfee show. In the post on X, Gewirtz wrote:
He did. It’s out there for the world to see but Dave will never admit he’s wrong, he’ll just deflect and dust off that old Frank DeFord article stating how wonderful he is. But I know the story and he is wrong. And unlike his sources, I’ll attach my name to that statement.- Brian Gewirtz
