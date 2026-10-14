Roman Reigns Discusses Who Could Replace Him as WWE's Top Star

Roman Reigns has been one of WWE's top stars for the majority of the past decade, if not longer, and has started dipping his toe into Hollywood as well. While he remains one of WWE's biggest faces, he recently commented on who could take his place.

Reigns currently holds the World Heavyweight Championship, and is a prominent part of WWE programming. In recent years, he had a historic run with the Undisputed WWE Championship before Cody Rhodes dethroned him at WrestleMania 40, and he has consistently been involved in the Bloodline storyline as well.

In a new interview, Reigns discussed WWE's need for younger stars to step up and eventually become the face of the company.

Roman Reigns | WWE

Roman Reigns says young stars have to put in their time

Speaking with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay podcast, Reigns was asked whether he saw someone on the roster gearing up to become the face of WWE at some point. He noted that there needs to be, and he referenced how the company transitioned away from him during Rhodes' crowning moment. He stated that many superstars could be asked to take on that role or help.

"There has to be," he said. "Even within my career, we transitioned out of me briefly with Cody because you need as much talent as possible. You want to lift up his money. We want to have as many tentpoles holding this to scale it out, to make it as big as possible. So, a lot of people could be asked to take on that responsibility or help out."

Reigns goes on to point out that he and Rhodes are roughly the same age, and with that in mind, the company needs a younger star to step up and become the face of the company. He shared his belief that the company has plenty of young talent who just need time and experience.

"I mean, me and Cody are a similar age," he said. "I think I’m just barely older than him. So we definitely need a younger guy to step into that role. I think we have a lot of young talent, a lot of fresh faces, and at the end of the day, they just got to go through their 10,000 hours. They got to put that time in."

In recent months, Oba Femi has been leading the charge as a rising young star. He defeated Brock Lesnar twice, and many fans are excited about the possibility that he could face Reigns sooner rather than later.

Otherwise, the WWE Universe will have to wait and see who else may step up.