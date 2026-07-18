Roman Reigns Reveals How Long The Bloodline Saga Will Last

It was nearly three years ago when Paul Heyman famously declared that The Bloodline saga was only in the third inning. What inning are we in now that SummerSlam 2026 is nearly upon us?

Your guess is as good as mine, but it doesn't sound like the closer is warming up in the bullpen.

There was a time when it looked as though the final chapter of The Bloodline had been written. Roman Reigns had lost the Undisputed WWE Championship, Jey Uso had broken out as a singles star and won the World Heavyweight Championship, and Solo Sikoa had started his own family tree over on Friday Night SmackDown.

That pause in the action turned out to be nothing more than the equivalent of a rain delay, because shortly after Reigns captured the World Heavyweight Championship from CM Punk at WrestleMania 42, he realigned himself with Jimmy and Jey Uso. A few weeks later, after he was defeated by The OTC at Backlash and Clash in Italy, Jacob Fatu fell in line, and The Bloodline was back in business.

The family isn't completely aligned at this point in time. Solo Sikoa remains defiant, having refused multiple orders to return The Bloodline and stand by Roman's side.

Sikoa's family drama did recently cost him his MFT's, but he's found new allies in LA Knight and Royce Keys. That unlikely trio is set to battle The Usos and Jacob Fatu at SummerSlam in a six-man tag team match.

Reigns, meanwhile, is out to finally exorcise a ghost from his past when he defends his World Heavyweight Championship against his former friend and stablemate Seth Rollins at the "Biggest Party of the Summer." Whether The Bloodline emerges victorious in both matches, one or none, don't expect the story to close in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Roman Reigns says The Bloodline Saga will never end while he's around

Roman Reigns | WWE

The Tribal Chief is at Fanatics Fest in New York City this weekend, ahead of his scheduled appearance at Saturday Night's Main Event inside Madison Square Garden. He was a guest on The Nightcap podcast with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco, and revealed how long it will be until The Bloodline saga reaches it's epic conclusion.

“I’ll cleanly say now, I don’t really have many friends anymore. I have my family, I got my blood, and that’s real," Reigns said. "We’re not a faction, we’re a family. People wonder like, ‘How long is this gonna on?’ Forever, until I’m gone.”

Reigns' contract situation was a major talking point ahead of WrestleMania 42, as his deal with WWE was reportedly up some time in the spring, but an extension was worked out prior to this year's 'Showcase of the Immortals.'

So it's pretty safe to say that The Bloodline is not going away on WWE programming anytime soon.