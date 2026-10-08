WWE Looking to Unlock More of Roman Reigns After LA Knight Raw Segment

Did Roman Reigns' heated back-and-forth promo with LA Knight on Raw change the direction of the Tribal Chief going forward?

Ahead of their World Heavyweight Championship match this weekend at Money in the Bank, Roman Reigns and LA Knight went face-to-face in the middle of the ring to open Monday's episode of Raw. The heated confrontation garnered a lot of attention from the WWE Universe, with many calling it one of Roman's best promos in a long time.

But did Monday's promo unlock a new side of the Tribal Chief's character that has rarely been seen throughout the duration of his WWE career?

Roman Reigns reserved demeanor in WWE could be changing following Raw

The Raw segment between LA Knight and Roman Reigns was a big topic of conversation on this week's episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select. Word from backstage is that the segment received "considerable acclaim" ahead of their big title match this weekend.

A source told WrestleVotes that a number of officials within the company were impressed by Roman's level of emotion, something The Bloodline leader hasn't really showcased in recent years on WWE programming, as his character has been designed to be a lot more reserved in moments such as these.

The reaction to Reigns' promo was so strong internally that there have now been discussions about how effective this new side of the OTC could be with the right storyline and setting.

Roman Reigns | Netflix

Could a World Title loss at Money in the Bank unlock a change in Roman Reigns?

As things stand, Roman Reigns and LA Knight are scheduled to headline this weekend's Money in the Bank premium live event. While many feel Saturday is now or never for LA Knight, most fans aren't expecting a title change in New Orleans.

Despite that, if WWE is genuinely serious about unlocking this new side of Roman Reigns on television, there's an easy way to execute this change at Money in the Bank this weekend. Thus far, Reigns has shown little interest in assisting his Bloodline in the current war with the 946.

However, if that faction were to cost the Tribal Chief his title this weekend, that would change Roman's direction in a big way heading into Survivor Series: WarGames.

946 | Netflix

A WarGames match between the Bloodline and 946 seems like a no-brainer right now. While 946 would probably benefit from an additional member before November, it doesn't seem like a stretch that WWE could find someone else to add to that faction ahead of Survivor Series.

Will WWE look to shock the world this weekend at Money in the Bank and do something different with Roman Reigns? Or will we be stuck with the status quo for the foreseeable future? Only time will tell.