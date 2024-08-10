Roman Reigns Returns to SmackDown
In his first appearance since SummerSlam, Roman Reigns returned to SmackDown.
Reigns interrupted a promo from Solo Sikoa, who was calling himself the “Tribal Chief”. Sikoa taunted Reigns, saying if he wanted his ceremonial neck wreath back, he would have to come and take it.
Reigns arrived, plowing through Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa before a stare down with Sikoa.
A Superman Punch knocked Sikoa to his feet, but he was pulled out of the ring before he could get hit with Reigns’ spear.
Tonga and Loa attacked Reigns again, yet that ended with a spear on Loa. He then speared Tonga through the barricade before unloading on Loa with a chair.
Reigns received an enormous response from the crowd, and WWE is an exponentially more interesting place with Reigns back.