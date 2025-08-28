Roman Reigns Reveals The Number One Piece Of Advice He Got From Vince McMahon In WWE
Roman Reigns was the top act for Vince McMahon in WWE for seven years before McMahon retired from WWE in 2022.
Reigns was a multiple-time world champion and a multiple-time WrestleMania main eventer for McMahon, but said in a new interview that he wasn't afforded the same amount of time with McMahon that other top stars at his level received.
Still, Reigns said he picked up a lot from his former boss.
In a new interview on the Stephanie McMahon "What's Your Story?" Podcast, Reigns talked about his relationship with Vince McMahon and revealed the best piece of advice he ever learned from him.
"He would always tell me, this is when I was so locked in on work that I wasn’t holding up my end of the other side. He would tell me, ‘You gotta be present. When you go home, you have to be present. It doesn’t matter what you do out here."- Roman Reigns (h/t Fightful)
Reigns continued:
"Now, it’s hard not to be present when I’m not home, when I’m not with my children. That’s where I really want to be, with my wife and children. Those were just one of those funny lessons, seeing what he’s talking about and seeing it evolve in my own life as young man. He’d always say, ‘You want to be ahead of the curve, but not too far ahead. Slight ahead of the curve.’ That saying was one of the biggest business lessons."- Roman Reigns (h/t Fightful)
Roman Reigns won't be with his wife and children this weekend because he'll be wrestling a major match for WWE at the Clash in Paris PLE on Sunday. Reigns is scheduled to face Bronson Reed from The Vision -- a faction that includes the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, and the former Reigns wiseman, Paul Heyman.
WrestleMania revenge at WWE Clash in Paris
Reigns will look to earn some WrestleMania revenge at WWE Clash in Paris. The Vision started up when Heyman turned on Reigns to side with Rollins in the night one main event of WrestleMania 41. On the Raw after WrestleMania, Reigns was taken out by The Vision and terrorized ever since.
As for Vince McMahon, he reportedly had many current WWE stars at an 80th birthday bash recently, but there doesn't appear to be any avenue to him returning to WWE in any fashion. McMahon resigned as Executive Chairman of TKO Group in 2024 after horrific allegations were made against him by a former WWE employee.
WWE Clash in Paris airs live on Peacock and Netflix internationally on Sunday.
Other announced matches for the show include Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Bella for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship, and much more.
