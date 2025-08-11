How To Watch WWE Clash In Paris 2025: Date, Start Time, Card, Location & Live Stream
John Cena may no longer be the WWE Champion, but he's vowing to give a championship level effort until his very last in-ring appearance.
The Greatest of All-Time has just 11 dates left in his WWE career, as of this writing, and he'll be heading overseas for his next encounter as he goes one-on-one with social media megastar Logan Paul at Clash in Paris.
The Maverick had respect for the Never Seen 17-Time World Champion when they teamed up together over the summer at Money in the Bank, but now he's disgusted to see good guy John Cena return for the final leg of his farewell tour.
John Cena will be keeping a lookout for Brock Lessar following his shocking return at SummerSlam, but until The Beast is ready for another fight, if Logan Paul wants some, then he can get some at the Paris La Défense Arena on August 31.
The Women's World Championship will be on the line that night as either Naomi or IYO SKY will be defending the gold against former NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer.
The Dark Angel is looking to parlay her Women's Battle Royal victory at Evolution into her first main roster World Title, and prove to everyone else in the locker room that she is "La Primera".
The rest of the card is still up in air. Has Drew McIntyre emerged as the first challenger for Cody Rhodes in his second reign as WWE Champion? Will Seth Rollins put his newly won World Heavyweight Championship up against the man he stole it from in CM Punk? What about LA Knight?
What about Roman Reigns? The OTC is rumored to be on the card, but it what capacity has not yet been announced.
Will Becky Lynch be putting her Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line against WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella? Here's everything we currently know about Clash in Paris. Check back for updates as more matches for the show are made official.
WWE Clash in Paris date:
Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025
WWE Clash in Paris time:
Time: 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT)
WWE Clash in Paris location:
Location: Paris La Défense Arena, Paris, France
How To Watch WWE Clash in Paris 2025:
Streaming: Exclusively in the United States on Peacock and internationally on Netflix.
WWE Clash in Paris Card (Announced):
Naomi (c) or IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship
John Cena vs. Logan Paul
