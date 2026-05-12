With the Backlash PLE in the books, the fallout from the show took place on this week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.

At Backlash on Saturday night, Bron Breakker defeated Seth Rollins in their first singles match encounter together. Rollins got a bit of revenge for a loss on Saturday that stemmed from The Vision illegally getting involved in the match.

On Raw this week, The Vision took on The Street Profits and Joe Hendry in a six-man tag team match. Rollins got involved in this match, which led to The Street Profits getting a pinfall on the tag team champions. The Street Profits are now set for a potential tag title match of their own.

MONDAY NIGHT ROLLINS!! 🎶



Off the distraction from @WWERollins, The Street Profits and @joehendry pick up the WIN! pic.twitter.com/bjQvisJatE — WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2026

Rollins and The Vision didn't have any other interactions this week, but the tension continued to simmer between him and Montez Ford of The Street Profits. Rollins helped them out, but Ford wasn't appreciative of the help.

The Oba Femi Open Challenge continued this week on Raw. Kind of. Femi walked out for the challenge, but was informed that nobody accepted it. Femi was not happy about that and walked to the back and found Angel and Berto. He beat them up, dragged them out to the ring, beat them up a little more, and pinned them to win the open challenge for the second week in a row.

In other action this week, the recently debuted Sol Ruca lost to Iyo Sky. Sky beat Ruca straight up, but later in the night, called her the future of WWE Raw. After getting into an argument with Becky Lynch on the show last week, Lynch was on hand to gloat at Ruca for her loss to Sky. She mocked Ruca for being the future of the show.

In the women's division, the tag team champions, Brie Bella and Paige, showed up on Raw after being called out by Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. Bella and Paige hit the ring for a promo and then called out The Judgment Day. Perez and Rodriguez got to the ring and ran down Bella and Paige for being too old and past their prime. A brawl broke out between the four women, but it was soon squashed when Liv Morgan got involved.

Morgan, the current WWE Women's World Heavyweight Champion, beat up Bella and Paige on behalf of her Judgment Day team. She then stood in the ring and held her championship high in the air.

DIRTY DOM RETAINS 🏆



Amidst chaos at ringside, @DomMysterio35 takes advantage and is STILL the AAA Mega Champion! pic.twitter.com/fYeFY1BfrI — WWE (@WWE) May 12, 2026

In the main event match this week, Dominik Mysterio retained his AAA Mega Championship against the original El Grande Americano. Before the match, Finn Balor attacked JD McDonagh, which forced Mysterio to defend the title on his own. McDonagh's unavailability didn't hurt Dominik in the end. Instead, the imposter El Grande Americano got involved in the match and cost original El Grande the match.

The main event segment of the show was the special acknowledgment ceremony between Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu. Reigns hit the ring first and waited for Fatu to show up. As the show started, Reigns was informed that Fatu wasn't at the building. He appeared just in time for the ceremony.

Jimmy and Jey Uso tried to convince Fatu not to go down to the ring, but he did anyway. Reigns and Fatu brawled all around the ringside area. Fatu got the upper hand when he used the Tongan Death Grip. He then powerbombed Reigns through the announce table.

WWE officials tried to stop the attack and eventually did, but Fatu ran back to the ring to continue the beating. Fatu speared the entire OG Bloodline through the ring barrier and Fatu posed over it as the show went off the air.

WWE Raw Results

Oba Femi | Netflix

The Street Profits and Joe Hendry defeated The Vision

Je'Von Evans defeated Rusev

Iyo Sky defeated Sol Ruca

Oba Femi defeated Angel and Berto in the Oba Femi Open Challenge

Dominik Mysterio defeated Original El Grande Americano to retain the AAA Mega Championship