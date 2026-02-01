Roman Reigns Sends Message to the Rest of the WWE Roster

Ever since adopting the Tribal Chief character, Roman Reigns has worked a light schedule in WWE. His lengthy title reign would see him show up every so often, primarily working PLE's and big events over the weekly episodes of SmackDown.

In his absence, however, it led to other stars and titles getting more attention, since the WWE and Universal Championships weren't always around.

Roman Reigns says the roster is not keeping up creatively

While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show ahead of the Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Roman Reigns spoke about his view of the roster and how they need to make the most of the screen time they have while he is gone.

Roman Reigns | WWE

"To be completely honest and transparent here. Two years ago, it all changed around, and what I've been doing out here hasn't been exactly the same as what I've done before. And the way I look at it is, I'm a generous Tribal Chief. I give the people plenty of time."

Reigns would continue. "These young talent, they say we hog all the TV time, they complain about one thing, and then I leave an opening, I give them plenty of space to create whatever type of superstardom they want, get over kids!"

Roman Reigns points out that in the two years since his reign and the Bloodline storyline, the roster hasn't evolved and isn't keeping up creatively.

Roman on "pumping the brakes" after his title reign

During their chat, Reigns talks about how he needed to "pump the brakes" a little after having the incredible run that he had years ago.

He mentions having his family, including five children, at home, and the fact that he has been on the run for quite some time. Reigns clarifies that he is only 40 years old and fully capable of competing at an elite level, though.

Apr 6, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins during Wrestlemania XL Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Reigns took part in the Royal Rumble yesterday in Riyahd where he won the event for the second time and punched his ticket to a championship match at WrestleMania 42

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

John Cena Pays Emotional Tribute To AJ Styles After Retirement Match

CM Punk, Liv Morgan & Bron Breakker Talk WWE 2K26 as New Game Info Released

Roman Reigns Wins the 2026 Men's WWE Royal Rumble Match

Powerhouse Hobbs Makes WWE Debut As Royce Keys in the Royal Rumble

Gunther Retires AJ Styles With a Punishing Victory at the WWE Royal Rumble