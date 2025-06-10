Ron Killings Says Good-Bye To R-Truth By Cutting Off His Hair On WWE Raw
Ron Killings officially arrived on Monday Night Raw and he means business.
The man formerly known as R-Truth spoke to the WWE Universe in person for the first time since the dramatic events of the past week unfolded.
It was last Sunday when Killings announced his upcoming WWE departure after he was informed that his contract would not be renewed. A weeks worth of public outcry from fans and co-workers alike had Ron back in the fold by Money in the Bank this past Saturday.
While standing on top of the commentary desk Monday night, Killings passionately said that no one should ever let anyone tell them that they don't matter and he thanked fans across the globe for bringing him back.
He then revealed that it wasn't just R-Truth that returned to WWE. He said that he loves R-Truth, but he can be too funny at times, too nice and too forgiving.
Ron Killings on the other hand, is a different man altogether and he's out to prove that he's no gimmick sideshow act. And that started with him pulling out a pair of scissors and cutting off his hair in front of the world. Much to the shock of the crowd in Phoenix, who responded with 'Holy sh*t' chants.
He then closed out his promo by saying that the Truth has set Ron Killings free. He's the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. Now put put some respect on his name!
